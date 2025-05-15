Globe Fire Breaks Out at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday

A brush fire that ignited around 11 a.m on Vandenberg Space Force Base has burned approximately 15 acres of grassland and is currently being held in check by a dozer line, according to air attack radio traffic. The fire, which has been named the Globe Fire and started around 11 a.m. near Globe and Soldado roads, was initially estimated at 20 acres.

“There’s no personnel or buildings that are being affected at this time,” said Tech Sergeant Drake Layman of Vandenberg SFB. “It’s just a small brush fire that’s occurred pretty much out in the middle of nowhere.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, two air tankers, one helicopter, and an air attack unit were overhead to assist with containment. At around 12:30 p.m., air attack had reportedly been released and both responding air tankers canceled. Firefighters on the ground are working the perimeter, and Layman said the blaze is “actively being contained right now.”

While the fire has been checked at its head, officials say there is still a potential for it to grow to 50 acres depending on wind and terrain. The fire is not currently threatening any structures, but people are advised to avoid the area near Browns Beach and Globe Road.

Updates will be posted to Vandenberg SFB’s official social media as more information becomes available.