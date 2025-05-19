Portola 2025: Lineup Reveal

Portola 2025 lineup | Photo: Courtesy

Portola, the premiere Bay Area dance music festival, is back for its fourth edition. Produced by Goldenvoice, Portola takes place on September 20 and 21 at San Francisco PIER 80. Last year’s 2024 edition was a sell-out event.

This year’s headliners look promising once again, and include LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Anti Up (Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo), Christina Aguilera, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla, Mau P, and many more!

Since popping up on the music festival circuit in 2022, Portola has established itself as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the U.S. Portola aims to boost its ties to the local community by partnering with Bay Area vendors and businesses in the lead-up to the festival, while prioritizing locally sourced food onsite.

Tickets are now on sale with 2 day GA starting at $399.95, 2 day VIP starting at $649.95, single day GA starting at $279.95, and single day VIP starting at $399.95.

For more information on the festival, lineup, and pass options, see Portolamusicfestival.com.