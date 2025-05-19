Review | When the World Gets You Down, James Taylor Lifts You Up

“How do you even review an icon like James Taylor?” asked one of the many friends I ran into at his May 13 performance — the first of two sold-out evenings at the Santa Barbara Bowl. She’s right, I’m unabashedly, eternally biased when it comes to JT. I’ve been loving — and singing along with — this artist since I was in high school, and like most of the audience on the night I was there, was overwhelmed with sweet nostalgia the whole night.

When he busted out the Carole King-Gerry Goffin penned “Up on the Roof” (originally a hit song for The Drifters), and sang, “When this old world starts getting me down,” I felt like adding to the lyrics, “James Taylor is the place to be.”

James Taylor (with son Henry Taylor standing) at the Santa Barbara Bowl, May 13, 2025. | Photo: Carl Perry

Truly — it’s almost impossible to be sad at a James Taylor concert. He hits the sweet spot every time.

With a traveling theme framing his deep list of songs to choose from, Taylor and his outstanding team of musicians covered “Wandering,” “(I’m a) Road Runner” (a Jr. Walker & the All Stars cover), “Stretch of the Highway,” “Jump Up Behind Me,” “My Traveling Star,” “Mexico,” and “Only a Dream in Rio.” Also in that first stretch were two of my personal “songs I’d take with me to a desert island”: “Walking Man” and “Carolina in My Mind.”

Other favorites on the playlist included another sweet Carole King tune, “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face,” and the Marvin Gaye cover “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You).”

Though he’s 77 now, part of what makes James Taylor so appealing is how easily he still connects with the songs and stories from the many different phases of his life, including his early drug addicted years. After receiving a round of applause for taking off his jacket, and joking, “That is exciting. Later I might take off my teeth,” he shared an old story about calling his father when he was drugged out of his mind, and his dad drove 12 straight hours to pick him up. “He might have saved my life,” said Taylor. He then reflected, “Mom’s got to be there 24/7, but you can make a decent dad out of a couple good stories.”

Speaking of good stories, many of the musicians in Taylor’s summer 2025 all-star band are also quite legendary. Most have been touring with him for decades, and they perform with an ease and respect that is lovely to see. Taylor graciously introduced each of the band members throughout the night: Larry Goldings (a Grammy nominated jazz artist) on piano, Lou Marini (a member of the Blues Brothers Band; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and the Saturday Night Live Band) on horns, Luis Conte (has worked with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Phil Collins, Shakira, and more) on percussion, Jimmy Johnson (worked with everyone from Ray Charles to Rod Stewart and Madonna) on bass, Andrea Zonn (toured with Lyle Lovett, Trisha Yearwood, Neil Diamond and more) on vocals and the fiddle, Dorian Holley (who began his career on Michael Jackson’s Bad tour) on vocals, Kate Markowitz (recorded with Billy Joel, Don Henley, k.d. Lange, and Graham Nash) on vocals, and his 24-year-old son Henry Taylor on vocals. “He loves being introduced as the fruit of my loin,” quipped his proud father.

James Taylor at the Santa Barbara Bowl, May 13, 2025. | Photo: Carl Perry

James Taylor and Henry Taylor, left, and Dorian Holley, right, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, May 13, 2025. | Photo: Carl Perry

James Taylor and Dorian Holley at the Santa Barbara Bowl, May 13, 2025. | Photo: Carl Perry

In a section on the touring band on Taylor’s website, Zonn was asked why she enjoys touring with James? “There’s just none better,” she said. “As an artist, James is unsurpassed. As a human, the same is true. The band is unparalleled as well.”

She’s right.

As they wrapped up the evening with a simple, soulful version of father and son on guitar singing “You Can Close Your Eyes,” I closed mine, and breathed in those last sounds of that happy place that an evening at the Bowl with James Taylor is guaranteed to take me to.