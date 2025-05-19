UC Santa Barbara Student Reported Missing in Big Bear Lake Area

Authorities are searching for a UC Santa Barbara student who disappeared in the Big Bear Lake area over the weekend.

Tanner Prentiss, 22, was staying at a rental cabin with several friends when he went out for a walk shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans walking on the 40000 block of Village Drive, possibly toward Big Bear Boulevard.

Prentiss is a member of the Santa Barbara Snow Club, which posted a missing person alert for him on its Instagram account on Sunday. According to a May 1 post naming Prentiss the club’s “staffer of the week,” he is from Santa Clarita and a junior at UCSB majoring in sociology.

If you have seen Prentiss or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.