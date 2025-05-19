News
Public Safety

UC Santa Barbara Student Reported Missing in Big Bear Lake Area

Search Underway for Tanner Prentiss, 22, Who Disappeared During Weekend Trip with Friends

By
Mon May 19, 2025 | 2:18pm
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is circulating photos of Tanner Prentiss, 22, who went missing near Big Bear Lake over the weekend of May 17. | Credit: Courtesy

Authorities are searching for a UC Santa Barbara student who disappeared in the Big Bear Lake area over the weekend.

Tanner Prentiss, 22, was staying at a rental cabin with several friends when he went out for a walk shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans walking on the 40000 block of Village Drive, possibly toward Big Bear Boulevard.

Prentiss is a member of the Santa Barbara Snow Club, which posted a missing person alert for him on its Instagram account on Sunday. According to a May 1 post naming Prentiss the club’s “staffer of the week,” he is from Santa Clarita and a junior at UCSB majoring in sociology.

If you have seen Prentiss or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.

Mon May 19, 2025 | 22:24pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/05/19/uc-santa-barbara-student-reported-missing-in-big-bear-lake-area/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.