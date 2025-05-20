To celebrate the end of their 2024-25 season, the Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles are putting on a pair of free community concerts. More than 100 student musicians will perform across three orchestra levels, with performers ranging between ages 9 and 18.

Camerata Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra | Photo: Courtesy

The first concert will take place on Saturday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, where the Camerata Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra will take the stage and perform a lively program under the direction of Marisa McLeod.

The second concert of the series will take place on Sunday, May 25, at 4 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform a powerful program including works by Ravel, Rachmaninoff, and Dvořák, under the direction of Dr. Daniel Gee.

“It’s just the culmination of that journey. They’ve been practicing together and bonding as a team. To really see all those students playing on stage together and coming together to be a part of something bigger and celebrating everything they’ve accomplished is great,” said Marie Hebert, Education Programs Manager.

Hebert is an alumni of the program herself, making her directing endeavor deeply personal to have come full circle. She uses this connection to foster deep relationships with students and advance their journeys through music.

“These concerts are a powerful reminder of what’s possible when youth are given the tools, mentorship, and inspiration to thrive through music,” said Kathryn R. Martin, Santa Barbara Symphony President and CEO.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles Program is a longtime community staple that inspires 100 musicians in grades 3 through 12 to develop leadership, collaboration, and instrumental skills. The program unites accomplished young musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to perform a range of orchestral works.

“What’s always at the center is the students,” said Hebert. “Music education has so many well proven benefits for cognitive development, social skills, and mental wellness. We want that to be accessible to local students.”

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony with Music Director Dr. Daniel Gee conducting | Photo: Courtesy

Applications are now open for the Youth Ensembles 2025-26 season, with auditions set for June 7 and 8. Those interested can apply for all three orchestra levels by May 27. With a large class of seniors graduating from the program this year, the Youth Ensembles are looking to grow enrollment and fill the spots.

For more information on the Youth Ensembles program and upcoming auditions, visit thesymphony.org/education/youth-ensembles-audition-information/.