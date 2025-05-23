Reception, Discussion, and Screening Of Danish Film ‘The Kiss’ in Solvang

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art and World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation present a reception, discussion, and screening of the Danish film, The Kiss, following the movie’s recent premiere in the United States. The screening will be fittingly hosted in Solvang, the Danish city of the Central Coast, serving as a perfect backdrop for the film.

The Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Billie August’s romantic drama follows Anton, a noble cavalry officer in 1913 Denmark, along his journey to completing military training with distinction. After assisting the local Baron in the midst of a difficult situation with his automobile, Anton is invited to join him and his family for dinner at the castle. There, he meets the Baron’s wheelchair-bound daughter, Edith, and the two become intertwined in a complicated relationship. While the two try to discern their feelings for one another, the threat of World War I also looms.

The Kiss is based on the classic German Novel Beware of Pity by Stefan Zwieg. It has an acclaimed cast, including Danish actors Clara Rosager, Esben Smed, and Lars Mikkelsen.

“We’re honored to bring this memorable work by such a distinguished filmmaker to American audiences,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO of World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation. Hancock is scheduled to lead a discussion before the screening of the movie in Solvang. Filmmaker, screenwriter, and film historian Chris Hilte will also join Hancock for the pre-screening discussion.The event will take place on Saturday, May 31 at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. Kicking off the event will be a 6 p.m. reception featuring Danish-inspired hors d’oeuvres and a selection of local wines. Afterward, there will be a 7 p.m. discussion and 8 p.m. screening of The Kiss. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit elverhoj.org/the-kiss-movie-premiere.