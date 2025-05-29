More than 1,800 miles from Graceland, the famed Memphis, Tennessee, estate once owned by American sensation Elvis Presley, rock ‘n’ roll is making its way to Santa Barbara with one of the nation’s premier Elvis impersonators, Matt Stone. Joined by the TEC Band, Stone will recreate Elvis’s prime, complete with identical set lists, vintage gear, custom-made suits, and the wry charm of the rockstar.

But what truly sets this production apart from others is the electricity Stone brings to the stage. ELVIS: In Person isn’t your average tribute show; it’s a resurrection of Elvis Presley at his electrifying peak. This revival is a chance for a new generation to fall in love with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Matt Stone impersonates Elvis Presley in his prime. | Credit: Courtesy

Named by Graceland and the Elvis Presley Estate as one of the Top Elvis Tribute Artists on the planet, Matt Stone is recognized as performing one of the most authentic Elvis concerts in the world. He began impersonating Elvis in his early teen years and honed his craft by the time he was 17. Between extensive research and browsing footage of Elvis himself, as well as training his voice, Stone spent years perfecting his act.

Beyond Elvis’s impressive vocals and unique wardrobe, “he just had a larger-than-life presence that hasn’t been matched since,” Stone said. “People are going to my show to experience, hopefully, exactly what it was like to see him live in person.”

Stone also performed at the Lobero last year, and is excited to bring his electricity to the stage once again in Santa Barbara. He has performed everywhere from Florida to Washington, Michigan, and Texas, but he’s excited to return here. “Santa Barbara is unlike anywhere else in the country,” he said. “It was definitely on my list to come back and one of my favorite cities that I’ve visited.”

Stone draws generations of audience members together by embodying modernity and youth, all while maintaining the integrity of Elvis’s performances. Audience members should expect “to see Elvis exactly as Elvis was on stage. We want the experience to be as real as possible,” said Stone.

While an impersonator, Stone is “first and foremost, just a fan who has dedicated a lot of time and energy to recreating this in a way that I feel is the right way to do it.”

The performance will take place at the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. on June 5. Tickets are on sale now at lobero.org/events/elvis-in-person/.