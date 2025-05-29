Teen Boys Robbed in Isla Vista Say Armed Suspects Threatened to Kill Them

Two teenage boys say they were robbed on Fortuna Road in Isla Vista Tuesday evening by several masked assailants, including a person armed with a knife who threatened to kill them.

At around 6:44 p.m. on May 27, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Home Depot in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, where they spoke with two teenage boys who said they had fled to the store after being robbed in Isla Vista, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The boys said they were on the 6800 block of Fortuna Road when three to four male suspects wearing masks approached them and demanded their property. One suspect displayed a black handgun in his waistband, and another brandished a knife and told the victims he would “kill them.” The boys attempted to flee but were caught and physically assaulted by the suspects, who stole their property. The victims did not request medical assistance at the scene.

All of the suspects were described as masked, Hispanic males of unknown ages wearing black “Dickies”-style pants. The suspect who brandished the knife was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, while the others wore black hoodies, according to the sheriff’s press release. Deputies checked the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150 or to leave an tip anonymously by calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting SBSheriff.org.