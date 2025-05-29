Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Zoo is opening its gates for beer and animal lovers alike to enjoy an evening of beverages, appetizers, and community, all for the suitable cause of benefitting the animals at the zoo.

Brewers and vendors from around the region will be offering their drinks, ranging from Figueroa Mountain to Cuso’s, as well as classics like Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra. There will also be appetizers and pub food available for purchase.

Attendees will have the chance to sip and enjoy the wildlife and breathtaking vistas of Santa Barbara from the Zoo’s hilltop.

Zoo Brew will take place on June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a VIP hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased ahead with this link: sbzoo.org/zoo-brew. General admission is $75 per person and includes unlimited beer tastings and a Zoo Brew 2025 commemorative tasting cup. VIP tickets are $110, and include all the general admission perks, plus early entry for the VIP hour.