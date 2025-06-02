Santa Barbara Unified Names Two New Principals

Two new principals in the Santa Barbara Unified School District were named last Thursday: Allison Quijano at Adams Elementary School and Ed Gomez at Santa Barbara High School. Gomez will replace Fred Razo, who came out of retirement to run the school after former principal Elise Simmons resigned in August 2023.

Gomez served as the assistant principal of the school for two years, but has been an administrator in the district since 2019. Before that, he taught social science and physical education in secondary schools for 27 years, 20 of which were at Santa Paula High School.

He said that his vision is to build on the 150-year legacy of the school. During Gomez’s time as assistant principal, he has built relationships with staff and other stakeholders, saying the Dons family has been “very welcoming.” He commended Razo for his experience as a veteran administrator with a calm presence. Razo is staying on board until the end of June, and they are actively working on the transition, including coordinating meetings with staff groups and parents.

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading such an iconic and historic institution,” Gomez said. “We will continue to build upon the legacy of academic, athletic, and artistic excellence established by generations of Dons students and staff. My goal is to not merely maintain Santa Barbara High School, but to cultivate it to its fullest potential.”

The district said it has already begun the process to identify his successor as assistant principal.

“Ed Gomez’s extensive experience as an educator and administrator makes him the ideal leader to guide this historic institution into its next chapter,” Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said. “His commitment to fostering excellence truly resonates with our district’s mission.”

At Adams Elementary, Allison Quijano is replacing former principal Kelly Fresch, who served in the role at Adams for the past eight years. Quijano, a secondary English instructional support specialist at the District Office, has only worked in the district since 2019 but has taken on leadership roles in multiple initiatives, such as Ethnic Studies, Universal Access, and the development of the Master Plan for Emergent Multilingual Learners (EMLs).

“I could not be more honored and proud to become the next principal of Adams. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to build on the foundation of a trusting, collaborative, and joyful school that the current Adams administration, staff, and families have built,” Quijano said. “I intend to continue a long-term and systematic approach to disrupting the predictable patterns of student achievement that we see in our schools. Though the work that we have done in secondary is powerful, we need to start earlier.”

Previously, she worked as an instructional coach in Arizona and taught high school English in Denver. She is also the mother of former and current Adams students.

“Allison Quijano’s dedication to equitable outcomes and her innovative work in supporting emergent multilingual learners and district-wide initiatives are precisely what Adams Elementary needs,” Superintendent Maldonado stated. “Her passion for building strong, collaborative school communities and her commitment to fostering student success from an early age will undoubtedly make a profound impact.”

The two new hires were both approved by the school board on May 6. Both hirings are effective July 1.