Old Spanish Days Rodeo Back On in Santa Ynez, PRCA at Earl Warren

Despite a cancellation notice in April, Fiesta Rodeo Committee Chair Josiah Jenkins was able to strike a deal with the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center to host the official Old Spanish Days Rodeo on Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3. All rodeo events will be free to the public, and there will be a ticketed barbecue and dance event on Saturday night.

On the same weekend, Earl Warren Showgrounds will be hosting Santa Barbara Rodeo Days with Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) events alongside a “Fiesta-themed carnival.” Ben Sprague, CEO of Earl Warren Showgrounds, says that the venue was unable to provide a local rodeo but is joyful that Old Spanish Days was able to arrange an event for regional equestrians and amateur competitors from skilled ranching families.

Old Spanish Days’ Fiesta Rodeo and Stock Horse Show is relocating to the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center this year. | Credit: Courtesy

“There is a huge appetite for rodeo here,” says Sprague, adding that he sees the two events filling “parallel needs” for community and professional rodeo.

There has been no communication between Earl Warren Showgrounds and Old Spanish Days since the original agreement was called off in April, with Old Spanish Days organizers learning about Earl Warren’s planned rodeo Tuesday morning. Sprague says that he has been “focused on moving forward” since talks halted. Old Spanish Days organizers stress that the only official Fiesta rodeo is in Santa Ynez.

“If you want to see pro rodeo, you can go to Earl Warren,” says El Presidente Fritz Olenberger.

David Bolton, 2023 El Presidente and Old Spanish Days’ division chief of external relations, says that the goal of Old Spanish Days is to make as much of the event free to the public as possible in true Fiesta spirit. Olenberger mirrored this message, adding that the Fiesta rodeo is proud to foster local participation and bring together the community.

“We are looking forward to our new rodeo venue that places an importance on families and the local equestrian community,” Olenberger said in a press release on Tuesday. “This is what has made the Fiesta rodeo so special all of these years.”