Poetry Connection | Connecting with Fellow Communicators

The culmination of much hard work from the Association for Women in Communications resulted in a lively awards luncheon on May 21. I’m not saying this because I was one of the honorees, but I was impressed by how much work went into the program. It was a marathon. Preparing for the moment involved more than simply showing up to receive an award. The program was in May, and the organizers began to work on the event as early as the previous summer, when they chose a theme and decided on the honorees.

It was in September when Judith Smith-Meyer asked for my email on Instagram. She said she’d like to reach out about the AWC-SB Women of Achievement program 2025. Judith is someone that I met through AWC and we had a few friends in common. I had let my membership to AWC lapse because I wasn’t able to make any of the events. When Judith contacted me through social media, I suspected she wanted me to write a poem for the event or for the honorees. I was humbled and had to reread her subsequent email several times to realize she wanted to honor me.

This is one of the reasons why I am still on social media. You never know who is watching the positive things you do for the community or who is taking note of how you document yourself online. This year’s theme for the Women of Achievement Awards is communication through the arts.

Filming the vdeo for the AWC-SB Women of Achievement Luncheon | Photo: Courtesy

Preparations for receiving the award included things you would expect, such as providing a head shot and a curriculum vitae, but also some unusual requests, such as baby pictures, along with professional photos. There was also a day spent at Judith’s home making the videos that introduced our work. These videos ran on social media and also on the big screen at the awards luncheon.

Then there was the preparation of a poem and a song. I performed a poem from my first poetry collection, How Fire Is a Story, Waiting. I also played the companion song I wrote, so people would know that when I am not writing poetry, fiction, or non-fiction, I am writing songs.

In addition to being honored by such an important organization that celebrates women in communication, I was impressed with the amount of time volunteered by co-chairs of the awards Judith Smith-Meyer and Brooke Holland, who have dedicated the past two years, honoring 11 women in education (2024) and the arts (2025).

Next year, Judith and Brooke will pass the chair position to another AWC board member. “I’m proud to have been able to honor the nine incredible communications (educators and artists-community builders) featured in the 16th and 17th Women of Achievement,” said Smith-Meyer.

Melinda Palacio reads from her book ‘How Fire is a Story, Waiting’ | Photo: Courtesy

Sometimes when your worlds collide, it’s a pleasant surprise. This year’s Women of Achievement honorees included artist Adriana Arriaga, dancer/choreographer Teresa Kuskey, musician/activist Frances Moore, and JoAnne Wasserman, Music Director and Conductor of the Santa Barbara Choral Society since 1993.

Adriana’s artwork was displayed throughout the Cabrillo Pavilion and stickers of three of her works were offered as gifts for attendees of the luncheon. Adriana’s work is inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960’s. I love her piece titled, “MUJER CON FUERZA (Woman with Power).” Her work is currently featured in the Arte del Pueblo 2025 exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara in Paseo Nuevo, which runs through July 27.

Frances Moore brought a troupe to perform Ring Shout, a tradition of African enslaved people which is a spiritual style of worship, known as Call and Response, that is also a precursor to the blues music. Frances is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee.

Teresa Kuskey started La Boheme Dance in 2014, the group that spreads joy through dance and their feathered costumes. La Boheme has been honored with multiple Independent “Best of Santa Barbara” awards. Teresa has also earned a Santa Barbara Local Hero honor from the Independent for her early commitment to creating performance opportunities for the community, regardless of age, experience, ability to pay, or any other barrier to participation. I heard the bathroom’s mirror was a sight to see as dancers adjusted headdresses and makeup throughout the luncheon.

JoAnne Wasserman has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Santa Barbara Choral Society since 1993. A career feat that translates to over 32 seasons with The Choral Society and numerous collaborations with opera and ballet companies, as well as global connections. When the plan to include a performance by the Choral Society fell through, Judith scrambled and turned to longtime friend Meg Miller, a member of the Ladies’ Social Strumming Club. I happen to be a member of the group, so it was fun to jump in and join them for the musical welcome to the awards luncheon. The other surprise was in my gift bag.

At the luncheon, top row, from left, Stephanie B. Hammer, Dale Stamos, Melinda Palacio, Sarah York Rubin, Laura Capps, Mary Rose Ortega, Kristen Sneddon; bottom row, from left, Meg Miller, Ward Rafferty, E.Onja Brown, and Eddie Ortega | Photo: Courtesy

MLK SB Executive Director, E. Onja Brown (left) and Melinda Palacio | Photo: Courtesy

In addition to the commendations from city, county, and state officials, there was a plaque from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, thanking me for my support of the Essay and Poetry Awards over the past decade. Frances Moore, also received a plaque for her work with the MLK SB. Executive Director, E. Onja Brown sat at my table, along with Meg Miller, Stephanie B. Hammer, Ward Rafferty, Kristen Sneddon, and Mary Rose and Eddie Ortega. What an honor! The last time a Poet Laureate received an AWC-SB Woman of Achievement Award was in 2012, and that was Perie Longo, City of Santa Barbara’s second Poet Laureate.

This award is meaningful to me because it reminds me that I am uplifted by my female ancestors. I know my mother and grandmothers are beaming from their celestial perch. Much gratitude to the Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara.

Read to the end of this column to find out about a special publishing opportunity by Gunpowder Press.

This week’s Poetry Connection Poem celebrates Pride Month with a poem by West Hollywood Poet Laureate, Jen Cheng. This poem appears in her collection, Braided Spaces.

postmodern sapphos

By Jen Cheng

eager lush magnolia flowers blossom

seek admirers loving the lazy sunday

ready bagels, cream cheese, and mango lassi

newspapers open

hear the cozy morning doves coo and flutter

open windows joining the neighbors’ passion

bring on lilts and harmonies sing with pride for

memories later

fluid inspiration that slides from side to

side unfettered gender-free roles that further

child’s play with privileged toys to harness

liberty’s pleasure

About the Author: Jen Cheng is the Poet Laureate of West Hollywood, author of a poetry collection Braided Spaces, a California Arts Council Fellow, and a Tin House Workshop alumna. She is a multidisciplinary artist who blends East-West influences as Feng Shui Poetry. Jen is the creator and facilitator of Palabras Literary Salon, a BIPOC-centered series. She is the creator of an interactive sculpture, “Poetry Scrabble,” designed to engage audiences with word tiles for a collaborative poem. Her writing is found or forthcoming in Passengers Journal, The Cafe Review, FlowerSong Press, Colossus Press, and other media. With stories for tween audiences, mystery detective fans, and queer love, Jen is a cross-pollinator and community curator. Connect with her on social media @JenCvoice or at JenCvoice.com

Announcement for Santa Barbara County Poets

Gunpowder Press Invites Santa Barbara County Poets to Submit Work for New Anthology Celebrating Food and Drink

Poems reflecting the region’s culinary culture to be considered for publication; no submission fee required

Gunpowder Press has announced a public call for poetry submissions for a forthcoming anthology centered on food, drink, and the vibrant culinary culture of Santa Barbara County. The collection, to be edited by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin, will be published in April 2026. Residents of all ages living in Santa Barbara County are invited to submit original poems by the deadline of August 31, 2025.

The anthology will feature selected works that explore themes including, but not limited to, local farms, agriculture, wineries, restaurants, fishing, labor in food industries, and home cooking. There is no fee to submit, and contributors are asked to submit only once. Only residents of Santa Barbara County are eligible.

Conceived as a literary celebration of the region’s rich gastronomic traditions, the project highlights the intersection of culinary experience and community identity. Yatchisin, who brings extensive experience as a food and drink journalist, emphasized the anthology’s role in documenting local culture.

Poems may focus on a range of topics reflective of Santa Barbara’s food ecosystem, such as farmer’s markets, vineyards, ranching, edible native plants, specialty local dishes, or culinary labor. The aim is to capture the essence of Santa Barbara’s connection to what it grows, prepares, and shares.

Gunpowder Press accepts submissions via Submittable. For additional details on eligibility and guidelines, visit Gunpowder Press online at https://gunpowderpress.com.

Upcoming Poetry Events:

Sunday, June 8

The Poetry Zone Monthly Reading, Karpeles Manuscript Library (21 W. Anapamu St.), 1:30-3 p.m.

Monday, June 9

Lowstate Salon, this month, Margueritte Del Cheva will guide the writing event focusing on how to to listen to our inner critic without fear, Casa Agria (418 State St.), 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11

Newbury Park Art and Poetry. Featuring Charles Magallanes. Write a poem inspired by Charles’s paintings and read it in the open mic, 2331 Borchard Road, 6 p.m., host Ron Fullerton

Wednesday, June 18

Book Launch, Women in a Golden State: Anthology, Ojai Roots, 314 North Montgomery Street, Ojai, CA 4-6 p.m., rsvp required diana@dianaraab.com.

Tuesday, June 24

Chaucer’s, Women in a Golden State: Anthology. Book reading with 10 poets, 3321 State Street, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 26

Timbre Books, Poetry Book Club, a discussion of the poetry book, Pause the Document by Monica de la Torre, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1910 E. Main Street, Ventura

Monday, June 29

EP Foster Library, Elizabeth Torres, Chris Buckley and Michael Torres, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura, host: Phil Taggard, 3 p.m.