Lompoc Council Shows Chamber the Door

In a startling turnaround Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council voted 4-1 to slash decades-long funding to the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

And the score was not close. Like 108-35.

At question was whether the city would renew its contract for business services. City Manager Dean Albro recommended a two-year renewal with three options for funding: (1) pay $150,000 from the general fund and reduce city service levels in police, fire, parks/recreation, and library; (2) reduce the contract to $71,000 paid from the general fund and maintain services; or (3) fund $150,000 from utility income which has been the case in the past thanks to Lompoc‘s city-owned utilities.

City library patrons got wind of Option 1 and were so sure the Chamber would win again and turn the council to burning books that they cranked out letters of opposition, which were displayed on a table at City Hall.

But the written word and local history were not nearly enough. Chamber Board chair Chuck Madsen wrote also and read an ominous prediction to kick off public comment. His odd opening suggested he sensed something amiss. “I’m here with a heavy but hopeful heart,” he read. “One of the options would drastically reduce funding. It would not just tighten the belt. It would end the life of the Chamber as we know it.”

Once council began discussion, its history-altering direction became transparent. Councilmember Steve Bridge, who has become lead inquisitor in his short six months on the council, took charge.

His opening offer was Option 2 but with only $42,500.

Jeremy Ball, the most liberal councilmember, countered, saying, “The Chamber provides networking. It’s a worthwhile investment.”

Mayor Jim Mosby broke up a Bridge-Ball back-and-forth with a question to City Manager Albro.

“How much [money] do we have?”

“We have a small surplus, but it will be used up in negotiations [with Lompoc Police officers],” he cautioned.

“We’re taxing ratepayers,” Bridge exclaimed. “Ratepayers should not pay for the Chamber.”

“The council found money for the Chamber when we had nothing,” Ball rebutted.

The Chamber last year received $108,000, the city manager clarified.

“Forty-two five can’t do much,” Councilmember Dirk Starbuck chimed in.

“How about $100,000?” Ball asked. “Anything less is not functional.” Ball’s voice is rising. “From $111 [thousand] down to $60 [thousand]?”

The vote showed 4-1 for Option 2 at $60,000 with retail strategies and economic development passing to the city. Ball got only his own no vote.

Retreating outside, chamber supporters stared at the floor in silence. Chamber CEO DeVika Stalling said she was in shock and disbelief.

Asked if the city simply does not support economic development, Stalling replied, “No, we’re the only ones doing it for the last six years.”

Was she surprised at the decision? “Given our past experience with one councilman, I knew he was coming after our contract.”

Madsen’s prediction might be right. Will it mean the end of Olde Towne Market, Small Business Saturdays, Leadership Lompoc Valley?

“Five years ago, the city finances were negative,” remembered Bill Hughen, chamber financial officer. “And still they funded the Chamber.”

Told that comment, Bridge shrugged. “Not on my watch. It’s just a budget issue. We have empty buildings. Last week, we cut the murals.”