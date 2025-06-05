Credit: Aleksey – stock.adobe.com

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ve likely heard of Mel Robbins and her Let Them Theory — a concept that often comes up in conversations about work and life. Maybe you’ve even benefited from it yourself: the idea that letting people be who they are frees you to focus on your own path. It pairs perfectly with a mindset I’ve come back to time and time again in my own life: “Some will, some won’t — so what? NEXT!”

That advice actually came from my very smart husband years ago when I was teaching a workplace productivity class. I was frustrated because the back row didn’t seem engaged. When I shared my irritation with Steve, he simply said, “When you’re in front of people, some will, some won’t — so what? Always look for the next person you can impact instead of getting caught up in those who aren’t interested.”

Those words have served me in more ways than I can count — professionally, personally, and especially during the many times I’ve found myself speaking in public. Some will, some won’t — so what? NEXT! It’s more than a saying; it’s a mindset. One that separates resilient entrepreneurs and professionals from those who let setbacks or indifference knock them off course.

Some Will

Some people will be interested in what you’re offering. These are your “yes” customers, investors, partners, or collaborators. They see value in what you do and are ready to engage. The key is to recognize and serve them well. Build systems that identify these people quickly. Invest your time in them. Don’t get so caught up in chasing every lead that you miss the ones already leaning in.

Some Won’t

No matter how good your pitch or how polished your product is, some people won’t bite. That could be due to timing, budget, preference, or simply a mismatch of needs. Instead of taking this personally, I see it as a filtering mechanism. Every “no” gets you closer to a “yes.” In fact, hearing “no” is often a sign that you’re actively putting yourself out there — something every business must do to grow.

So What?

This is the emotional reset. Instead of stewing over a rejection, ask yourself, “So what?” The no wasn’t a personal attack. It doesn’t define your worth or the value of your offering. Detachment allows you to keep moving. It’s not about ignoring feedback but about staying focused and emotionally balanced so you can continue operating effectively.

NEXT!

This is where the growth happens. Forward motion. You shift your energy to the next opportunity. This proactive step ensures momentum. In sales, business development, and leadership, the ability to keep moving despite rejection is what fuels long-term success. It’s not the absence of “no” that defines high performers — it’s their ability to keep showing up after hearing it.

Why It Matters

Adopting the “Some will, some won’t, so what? NEXT!” philosophy builds resilience, saves time, and improves efficiency. It helps teams avoid burnout from chasing the wrong leads and empowers entrepreneurs to focus on traction instead of approval. It encourages experimentation and consistent outreach, knowing that rejection is not a roadblock — it’s just part of the process.

In a world full of distractions and disappointment, this phrase serves as a mental filter. When applied with discipline, it keeps your energy aligned with the right opportunities and accelerates progress.

Rejection isn’t the end. It’s just information. Keep going. And let them!

NEXT.

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.