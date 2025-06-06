Rona Barrett Receives Hearts & Hope Award from Alzheimer’s Association

It was a joyful afternoon for invited guests who had come to see Rona Barrett, renowned Hollywood reporter and radio/TV personality, honored with the inaugural Hearts & Hope Award presented by Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter for her extraordinary dedication and tireless efforts in supporting the senior community throughout Santa Barbara County. The event took place at the exquisite Hope Ranch Bidwell Estate Garden Soiree on May 16.

The guest list included not only Alzheimer’s Association supporters, but also many special friends and associates of Barrett, who looked adorable in a smart, casual, black and white designer afternoon suit topped with a stunning red hat. I first met Rona at an event in Hollywood years ago, and then later I was invited to her ranch in Santa Ynez to interview her on a new line of lavender products she was producing from the gorgeous lavender fields on her property.

My interview with Rona, more than 20-some years ago, has become a wonderful “back to the future” flash for me, where Rona shared her dream of creating a specialty living community for seniors-in-need in the local area, based on her own experience taking care of her father, Harry, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. To have been present at the Alzheimer’s Association award ceremony and see her honored, not only for the fruition of her own personal dream, but for the outstanding and remarkable job she has done in the County of Santa Barbara providing seniors with living assistance at Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez Valley, as well as the newly opened Harry’s House providing a home and care for senior men in need in our community, was very special.

Barrett built a Hollywood mini gossip empire that included syndicated columns, three magazines, radio and TV appearances on Good Morning America, a best-selling book MS RONA (her 1974 memoir), and more. She left it all behind many years ago to move to the Santa Barbara area and begin a journey that would help her realize her long-time dream of creating living communities for seniors in need.

Bo Derek and husband John Corbett presented the award, and Bo shared how amazed she was that there was a time in past years she would run away from reporter Rona Barrett, and today she can hardly believe they are neighbors and great friends. Bo also shared how grateful she was that Rona had helped her find assistance for her own father in his later years.

A beautiful video of thanks, coordinated by committee co-chairs Tony Morris, Cathy Cash, and Brenda Blalock, was shown as Rona Barrett shared her story on the challenges of caring for her own father who suffered from Alzheimer’s, and the joy and love she has experienced creating living communities for seniors in the County of Santa Barbara. She gave heartwarming thanks to everyone for being honored by the Alzheimer’s Association and received a standing ovation.

John Corbett & Bo Derek | Photo: Bonnie Carroll

Kudos to the Alzheimer’s Association community board members Jill R. Fonte, Board Chair; Don R. Logan, Vice Chair; Dr. Richard Beswich; Cathy Cash; Clarice Couey; Nephtali Galicia; Gary Gross; Shauna McGee; Tony Morris; Sal Penta; Rosalyn Riviera; and an army of volunteers who made it all so lovely, as well as the generous host and hostess of the estate.

The silent auction was extremely well received and featured some wish list items, but the paddle auction was completely alive! Everyone attending wanted to assist and support the Alzheimer’s Association vision that “Together we can end Alzheimer’s Disease” and guests were extremely generous with donations and took home the donated flowers and orchids by Por La Mar Nursery and Westerlay Orchids. Each guest also was given a sweet gift from Rona Barrett, a tiny gift bag containing lavender products as a keepsake of their afternoon at the Alzheimer’s Association soiree.

The Rona Barrett Foundation mission statement: “a nonprofit organization providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors-in-need. We do this by developing, expanding, and continuing operation of care homes such as the Golden Inn & Village and Harry’s House in Santa Ynez, California. Residents benefit from a wide range of essential care services. With dignity, respect and love, the Rona Barrett Foundation presents residents with a broad variety of programs that meet their needs and enhance their lives.” See ronabarrettfoundation.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association mission statement: “The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter provides free education programs, support services and care consultations across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties while also supporting critical research toward a cure.” See alz.org.