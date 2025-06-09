In the very first lesson of a theatrical education, students learn that drama is conflict. Without conflict, characters without motivation tell an anemic story. Justice, Ensemble’s final official production of the 24/25 season, about Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor, has second-hand conflict floating in the periphery but no direct, actionable dramatic focus.

This new musical by Lauren Gunderson (music by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk) is, at best, a bland stroll through recent history, and, at worst, a depressing reminder of our highest court’s litany of sins. Justice doesn’t come across as a passion project from the creators; it feels like a civics presentation written in an opportunistic attempt to monetize “feminism.”

Valerie Perri stars in the Southern California premiere of the Ensemble Theatre Company production of JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL, directed by Jenny Sullivan and now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara. | Photo: Lore Photography

Comments on the theatrical preview article I recently wrote about this production included a fair share of partisan garbage complaining about the “liberal theatrical agenda.” Having seen the show, I can allay these concerns: Politics-wise, there’s very little talk of ideology; art-wise, this is incredibly conservative theater that bunts at the plate, despite the field being on fire. At the same time I was watching this play, which reserved any meaningful evaluation of the justice system, the National Guard was dispatched to “manage protestors” in L.A., only 100 miles to the south. Inevitably, violence ensued. And I’m watching Sandra Day O’Connor talk about her smokey eye? In the context of the current social and political scape, this musical is blithely unaware.

Director Jenny Sullivan does her best to infuse the show with personality, and the three performers (Heather Ayers, Julie Garnyé, and Valerie Perri) do a good job with their roles, but the crass carelessness that’s written into the voice of the piece is difficult to ignore with even the best acting and direction. I appreciate Ensemble’s recent commitment to new material, but Justice is not equal under the law(s of art).

Justice is on view at The New Vic through July 22. etcsb.org.