Santa Barbara’s annual celebration of Bloomsday is back and better than ever. This fourth iteration of the Indy Award–winning annual salute to famed Irish writer James Joyce returns with spoken-word performances from a host of local actors and writers on Monday, June 16, at the unofficial home of the event — The James Joyce pub at 513 State Street.

Roger Durling reads from ‘Ulysses’ in celebration of Bloomsday, June 16, 2024. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Featuring actors and writers and other community members reading excerpts from Ulysses, that once-oh-so-shocking 1922 novel, which revolutionized Western literature, the event begins about 5:30 p.m. and readings begin at 6 p.m. No tickets or reservations are needed, and there are happy hour prices at the bar, as well as some light snacks provided.

With June 16, 1904, as the date that the entire novel Ulysses takes place, as Joyce sends his characters around Dublin, the Santa Barbara event was founded four years ago by local authors James Buckley Jr. and DJ Palladino, both of whom have lent their literary talents to the Independent over the years.

With Bloomsday now a worldwide celebration and Bloomsdays held everywhere from New York, Seattle, and Miami to Dublin, Tokyo, and Buenos Aires, Buckley and Palladino are very proud that Santa Barbara has become such a storied part of the fun. “Even if you’re not familiar with the book, come and listen. All will be made clear,” said Buckley.

Returning performers include TV film and theater veteran Henry Brown, local teacher and Irishman James Claffey, Santa Barbara Film Festival Executive Director (and Independent writer) Roger Durling, actor/producer Bill Egan, actor James McCarthy, award-winning local performers Matt Tavianini, and the (entwined by marriage) poet/writers Chryss Yost (Santa Barbara Poet Laureate 2013-2015) and George Yatchisin (an Independent writer and the newest Santa Barbara Poet Laureate).

Enjoying the Bloomsday Festivities at James Joyce bar on June 16, 2024. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guiness for the Inter-Guiness-Mission | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

New talent on the pub stage for 2025 includes longtime theater artist and educator Emma-Jane Huerta, actor James Read — a longtime Santa Barbaran who is well known for his roles in North and South and the TV series Charmed — and longtime Independent columnist Starshine Roshell.

“Folks who have felt like they should read the book but feared its reputation should come out and hear it spoken in a bar to savor some of its poetry and earthiness,” said co-producer Palladino, who in addition to his writing career, owns the Mesa Bookstore with his wife, Diane Arnold.

As loyal Joyceans know, the whole novel takes place on June 16, 1904, with chapters reflecting a host of literary styles, as Joyce follows heroes Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus, along with Molly Bloom and a cast of hundreds, through a typical day in Dublin. However, Joyce was really trying to encompass all human life into this single day in this single city. Did he succeed? Millions of readers have enjoyed finding out, working and playing their way through the challenging text.

As has become a tradition with the Bloomsday tradition, donations at the event will support the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s efforts to keep books available for all.

Bloomsday is Monday, June 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The James Joyce (513 State St.).