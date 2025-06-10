Planned Parenthood Central Coast Strike Averted

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and its employees’ union negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Monday, June 9, averting a strike that was set to begin Tuesday, June 10.

The strike, which would have affected six clinics across the Central Coast, was originally voted into action due to several charges by the union — the United Healthcare Workers West local of the Service Employees International Union. The union wanted the health-care provider to improve staffing and patient care, and charged unfair labor practices.

The new three-year contract would provide employees with higher wages, better health-care benefits, increased job security, and parental leave, said the union’s Maria Leal. “The agreement still needs to be ratified by workers before it goes into effect, but while the ratification process is completed, the strikes have been called off,” Leal said.

The provisional agreement reinforces Planned Parenthood’s commitment to compassionate care, ensuring they can keep providing services to California’s most vulnerable patients, a statement from the nonprofit read. It also resolves all past unfair labor practice complaints filed by the workers.