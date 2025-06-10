Step into the Underwater World with 2nd Fridays Aquatic Art Exhibit

Located on the coast, Santa Barbara is always pictured next to the sprawling Pacific, and Santa Barbara Tennis Club’s 2nd Fridays Art exhibit pays homage to the ocean through this year’s aquatic theme.

“Shaken Not Stirred” by Melinda Mettler | Photo: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Visual Arts (SBVA) presents an exhibit of original works of art to promote diverse art and artists, as well as other social and charitable endeavors in the Santa Barbara community.

The artists in this year’s annual call have transformed the theme into inspirational artworks, with some making commentary on our current environmental crisis, while others invite viewers to enjoy a playful underwater world.

Through Aquatic, the SBVA hopes to foster appreciation and ignite discourse about the water and its vital role that it plays in our lives, especially with respect to our responsibility to protect it for future generations.

The juror of this year’s awards is Jane Gottlieb. A full-time artist for more than 45 years, Gottlieb is a veteran in the field, creating art with photographs she has taken all over the world. Her eye for color and knack for unique composition makes viewing her work a true joy. Gottlieb’s artwork was recently featured at the UCSB AD&A Museum and is in the permanent collection at the UCSB library.

The gallery intends to celebrate art and people, featuring new arts on the second Friday of each month. The curator and director Susan Tibbles maintains a delightful collection of art for viewing.

The artist reception and awards will take place on June 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.. The exhibit is open to the public through June 29, with the facility open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To see the collection, visit Santa Barbara Tennis Club at 2375 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Visit 2ndFridaysArt.com to learn more.