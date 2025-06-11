Valerie June Returns to Santa Barbara for Her ‘Owls, Omens, and Oracles’ Tour

Ready for a music-filled night of eccentric performance that touches on a myriad of musical genres? Look no further than Valerie June’s upcoming show at the Lobero Theatre on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. June is a Grammy Award–nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist and is currently on tour to promote her recent album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles.

June will be accompanied by special guest Mick Flannery, and for her performance, a live band, which she expressed much enthusiasm for. This will be June’s second show in Santa Barbara. Tickets are currently on sale now and can be purchased here.

Valerie June album cover, ‘Owls, Omens, and Oracles’ | Photo: Courtesy

Originally from Tennessee, June has been making music for more than 20 years and has been praised for how she weaves together different musical genres. For this most recent album, June worked with music producer M. Ward to create something particularly special to her. This album also features contributions by The Blind Boys of Alabama, Norah Jones, and more.

The music-making for this album was a lengthy process of writing, recording, mixing, and producing. Though she primarily goes back and forth between Tennessee and New York, June pointed out that she had the opportunity to record some songs in California. She recalled being able to step outside and be surrounded by nature, which she believed really inspired some of the songs. For her, sharing music with a live audience is always a special experience that she’s looking forward to, especially at the Lobero.

In addition to the musical performance, June joked about looking forward to exploring the surrounding area more. Her first taste of Santa Barbara in 2023 left her excited to return to the city to reconnect with fans and the city.

“I’m getting older with them and they’re getting older with me,” she continued. “It’s a totally different level of being an artist.” She recalled how in previous shows, she’s recognized some fans who have returned to watch her live. The fan appreciation and dedication is part of what dries and inspires her musical journey.

She also is looking forward to playing at the Lobero, a venue that she believes to be a good manageable size for her. She’s already looking forward to the opportunity to meet and greet fans after her performance.

“My fans are amazing people and they just have a good heart,” she said. This fan connection is significant to her as an artist who continues to grow.

But in addition to maintaining a strong connection with her fans, June’s work extends beyond the stage. She published her first lyrical poetry book, Maps for the Modern World, in 2021, followed by two more picture books. In 2022, Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele was published and is based on how June wrote Somebody to Love. Most recently, Light Beams: A Workbook for Being Your Badass Self was published in 2023 and is an interactive journal that emphasizes kindness and love.

Valerie June | Photo: Travys Owen

“I’m an artist who loves to hold space in the community for sharing art,” she explained. Through publishing and fan interaction, June looks to continue her goal of finding new ways to connect with those around her.

But June has also brought her music into the classroom; she’s visited elementary schools to read books and share music by bringing in instruments such as her banjo, guitar, and ukulele.

“Many of the schools I go to don’t have music or art programs because they’ve been cut,” June explained. “[It’s] kind of another way for me to try to be in the community.”

In the meantime, if viewers want to see an upcoming performance of June before she arrives in Santa Barbara, she mentioned that she will be playing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the night of June 12.

For more information about June’s performance at the Lobero or to purchase online tickets, click here.