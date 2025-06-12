Bungalow Courts: Custom-Made Neighborhoods

Private homes have been around for centuries, and apartment buildings have existed for almost as long. But it wasn’t until 1909 that bungalow courts came on the scene. In technical terms, they are considered low-density multi-family housing.

In 1908, Pasadena architect Sylvanus Marston created the plan for 11 bungalows on a lot measuring 176 feet by 305 feet. Each bungalow contained six to eight rooms. The development was named St. Francis Court and constructed in 1909. (Sadly, it no longer exists.) This is believed to be the first bungalow court. There are more than 100 bungalow courts in Pasadena.

St. Francis Bungalow Court | Credit: Courtesy San Diego State University

The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in Santa Barbara newspapers appeared on October 23, 1914. Located on Victoria and Laguna streets, it contains four or five modest cottages grouped around a narrow pathway. The description in the paper read: “Each has living and breakfast rooms, bedrooms, a sleeping porch, bathroom, kitchen, and all modern appointments” (Santa Barbara Daily News and Independent, October 26, 1914).

Just three weeks later, an announcement appeared of another bungalow court planned for Bradbury Avenue. This development also had five basic cottages. A number of other bungalow courts soon appeared in Santa Barbara.

Bungalow courts are basically a small neighborhood with a central courtyard framed by small cottages. They are a means of placing more housing units on a piece of property. But beyond the simple definition, there are many variations.

Bungalow court at 823-825 Bath Street | Credit: Betsy J. Green

Q: How many units are in a bungalow court?

A: There don’t seem to be any rules. Most in Santa Barbara have four to eight units, but some have as many as 11.

Q: What is the architectural style used for bungalow courts?

A: Since many bungalow courts were built in the 1910s and 1920s, most reflect the styles popular in those decades: Craftsman and Spanish Colonial Revival.

Q: Are all the units in a bungalow court identical?

A: They are often identical, but some have slight variations while still maintaining a coherent look.

Q: How big are the courtyards?

A: There’s a lot of variation. Some courtyards have a narrow concrete path, others have paths surrounded by gardens, and others have a driveway for cars.

Bungalow court at 218 W. Micheltorena | Credit: Betsy J. Green

Q: What about cars?

A: Some bungalow courts contain parking spaces, but many do not.

Q: Are the bungalows owner-occupied or rented?

A: Originally many were built for renters, but over time some units have been sold.

Q: Were the units available furnished?

A: In areas where tourism is popular, the units were furnished.

Q: Were the units in bungalow courts for residents or for tourists?

A: Bungalow courts were invented in California, and many served as housing for visitors who spent the winter months here. However, bungalow courts with simple designs near city centers were often aimed at local working people.

Alameda Court at 220 E. Sola Street | Credit: Betsy J. Green

Q: Were any movies filmed in or around bungalow courts?

A: Yes, of course! Here are a few: He Walked by Night (1948), Autumn Leaves (1956), The Day of the Locust (1975), Chinatown (1974), and The Big Lebowski (1998).

Q: Are there bungalow courts in other countries?

A: Yes, even as far away as Australia, where a bungalow court is described as a “fully serviced cul-de-sac subdivision in which houses, gardens, streetscape, and infrastructure were conceived as a planned entity” (Journal of Planning History; Melbourne, Australia; August 23, 2012).

Please do not disturb the residents of these properties.

Betsy J. Green is a Santa Barbara historian, and author of Discovering the History of Your House and Your Neighborhood, Santa Monica Press, 2002. Her website is betsyjgreen.com.