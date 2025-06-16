Books and Boards: Santa Barbara Library Summer Kickoff at Lighthouse Skate Shop

Santa Barbara Public Library linked up with Lighthouse Skate Shop to host the “Teen Summer Reading Kickoff” event on Friday, June 13, right outside the shop in the heart of downtown. The Library on the Go van was parked on State Street for an afternoon of youth-friendly activities, a skateboard art station, books and zines, and free pizza for teens who stopped by to check out the library’s summer reading program.

Kendra Saffie, who runs teen services for the library, said the event was the first of many to come this summer as the library continues to engage teens to read, learn, and get involved with their community. She said the Library on the Go van has been doing more events on State Street in recent months, which she hopes to continue as long as the street remains open to pedestrians.

The Library on the Go Van parked outside LIghthouse Skateshop for a day of skating, art, free books, and pizza to open up the summer of teen activities. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Lighthouse Skate Shop co-owner Naren Porter-Kasbati said he was excited to work with the library to host a summer event at the shop’s new State Street location, which has become a hub of activity ever since the shop made the move from the Funk Zone at the end of last year.

Library assistant Reuben Gilmore said he and a few of the library’s skateboarding staff members had the idea to collaborate with Lighthouse as a way to reach out to teens and get them interested in summer reading. “Summer is usually our busiest time, and we’re doing a lot of cool stuff,” Gilmore said. “It’s more than just books. It’s about the people.”

Upcoming events include an open mic with a gallery where teens can bring their own artwork, a teen beach cleanup, a “relax and craft” event, and a “Roller Derby 101” lesson with the Brawlin’ Betties. For a full list of library events, check library.santabarbaraca.gov/classes-events.