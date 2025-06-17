UCSB Arts & Lectures Kicks Off 2025-2026 Season Announcing More than 50 Events

She may be retiring soon, but Celesta Billeci’s final season of UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) programming will continue to have an impact on Santa Barbara’s cultural calendar far into the future. The 2025-2026 season, announced at a special gathering on June 17, features more than 50 events, including a spectacular array of world-renowned dancers, forward-thinking speakers, and impressive ensembles, as well as six evenings that feature important new works commissioned or co-commissioned for the artists by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“As I look ahead to a new chapter, this season stands as a reflection of everything I’ve cherished about leading Arts & Lectures,” said Billeci, the Miller McCune Executive Director. “It’s been shaped by a deep belief in the power of live events to inspire, connect, and transform. With that in mind, I’ve worked to shape a season that reflects our highest ideals — presenting world-class talent, commissioning new work, and bringing our community together around live performance and big ideas. Among the season’s most powerful offerings are seven newly commissioned evenings that represent our contribution to the national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. These projects — created in collaboration with some of our most cherished artists — honor the enduring values of independent thought and freedom of expression.”

Yo-Yo Ma | Photo: Courtesy

Series subscriptions go on sale Wednesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. for a stacked season with highlights that include longtime favorites like Yo-Yo Ma, in recital performing three new pieces commissioned by A&L; and two Great Performances series featuring returning artists with new projects anchored by Yuja Wang and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra; Itzhak Perlman with an all-star klezmer band; the Danish String Quartet and Danish National Girls Choir performing an A&L co-commission by David Lang; and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato with an A&L co-commission that celebrates Emily Dickinson.

There’s also a night of timeless soul with Boz Scaggs; soaring harmonies from I’m with Her, featuring Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins; Americana star Molly Tuttle; ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro; dance performances by three awe-inspiring international ensembles including Sutra featuring the Shaolin Monks, Ballet Preljocaj, and Compagnie Hervé KOUBI; a two-night, two-program Jerome Robbins Ballet Festival curated by and featuring New York City Ballet star Tiler Peck; two performances of Germán Cornejo’s Tango After Dark; a new Keyboard Virtuosos series with megastars Daniil Trifonov, Víkingur Ólafsson, and Bruce Liu; exciting Vanguard series co-commissions for the Kronos Quartet and a celebration of Philip Glass’s 90th birthday; and jazz performances by Samara Joy, Terence Blanchard, Ravi Coltrane, and more.

Sutra | Photo: Courtesy

The new season kicks off Tuesday, September 30, with the world-renowned pianist and composer Daniil Trifonov. The acclaimed lecturer series includes Miranda July, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ira Glass, Fareed Zakaria, Ezra Klein, Colm Tóibín, Ed Yong, and Terry Tempest Williams.

Subscriptions come in two forms (on sale June 18 at 10 a.m.); Curated Series Subscriptions offer the biggest discounts (up to 25 percent) on a selection of related events, and Create Your Own Series Subscriptions (CYO) offer maximum flexibility. CYO patrons build their own series of four or more events for a savings of 10 percent on each ticket. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 19, at 10 a.m. For a season brochure, an order form or more information, see artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.