Developers of Eight-Story Building Behind Mission Sue City

The developers proposing to build an eight-story building behind the Santa Barbara Mission, have filed a writ of mandate against the City of Santa Barbara. The legal petition, filed on May 22, says that the city’s requirements for a complete application violate builder’s remedy laws. It comes after the city deemed the application incomplete for the fourth time on May 13, citing the need for consistent and correct net floor area details, among other missing information. The developers, who go by the name “The Mission LLC,” had filed a similar writ for the same project last October, which was ultimately dismissed without prejudice. The developers submitted the project application to the city on June 6.