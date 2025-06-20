Community, Clay, and Creativity at Maker House

Birthdays are always fun to celebrate, and the Maker House is celebrating their own fifth one in style with a special birthday auction. It will celebrate the vibrant community that has grown around the studio and gives the Maker House life.

The curated collection set to be auctioned off features handmade exclusive ceramic works from studio artists, along with a plethora of unique experiences and special items. The auction will include local museum memberships, gourmet chocolates, fine wine, a Sip & Sail cruise, private ceramics lessons with professional instructors, and a condo stay in Mexico, along with other exciting offerings.

Lemon pedestal bowl by Marsha Bailey, one of the items being auction for Maker Space Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Courtesy

All proceeds from the auction will support the Maker House’s mission of making ceramic arts accessible to everyone, especially throughout the community. The online auction runs through June 30 at 7 p.m..

To mold the future of Maker House, place your bids at tinyurl.com/makerhouse. The site is now live for donations and bidding is open.

There will also be a birthday bash on June 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1351 Holiday Hill Road in Goleta. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/birthdaybashmakerhouse.