Meghan Bush Takes the Leadership Helm at UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures

Meghan Bush | Photo: UCSB Arts & Lectures

A passionate advocate for the arts, and a familiar face to local culture-goers for the past two decades, Meghan Bush has been appointed the new Miller McCune Executive Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures following a nationwide search.

A campus-wide announcement this week from UCSB Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall (who was recently named the interim chancellor while that recruitment process continues) stated that he was “pleased to announce that following a rigorous national recruitment, Meghan Bush has been appointed as the next Miller McCune Executive Director for Arts & Lectures, beginning on June 30th.”

Bush, who currently serves as Associate Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures and oversees Marketing & Communications, Education & Community Engagement, and Finance & Operations, succeeds Celesta M. Billeci, the outgoing Miller McCune Executive Director, for the past 25 years. Bush has been by Billeci’s side since 2004 and said that she is “honored to succeed my mentor, Celesta Billeci, as the Miller McCune Executive Director. Having worked closely with Celesta, the Arts & Lectures Council, and our dedicated team for many years, I look forward to building on our shared legacy and supporting Arts & Lectures’ continued growth and flourishing.”

Under Bush’s leadership, the organization, which recently announced a very robust 2025-26 season featuring artists and thought-leaders such as Boz Scaggs, Tiler Peck, Ezra Klein, Yo-Yo Ma, Ballet Preljocaj, Joyce DiDonato, and Jake Shimabukuro (read story here), has enhanced its national profile, increased revenue through strategic communications, and expanded access to free masterclasses and enrichment programs serving more than 25,000 students and community members each year.

Since joining the organization in 2004, Bush has held roles including Senior Writer/Publicist, Director of Marketing & Communications, and Associate Director. She has led Arts & Lectures’ brand development, programming strategy, and financial stewardship through a period of significant growth, co-curating more than 100 public events each year and stewarding critical relationships with donors, artists, and community partners.

Bush is a UC Berkeley graduate with a background in English and Performance Studies. She currently serves on the board of Western Arts Alliance and chairs its Membership & Communications Committee. A passionate advocate for arts accessibility, creative communication, and public engagement, Bush is known for her collaborative leadership and commitment to community impact.

“We look forward to the next chapter of A&L’s history under Meghan Bush’s leadership,” stated Marshall.