CEQA Bills in the Budget: What It Could Mean for Housing in Santa Barbara and Beyond

Legislatures will vote on whether to approve California’s State budget this Monday, June 30. That means allocating more than $322 billion for everything from education to health care to housing. But it also potentially means passing two bills that would change how municipalities, including the city and county of Santa Barbara, evaluate housing projects under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, a 1970 state law requiring state and local agencies to disclose, evaluate, and mitigate proposed projects’ significant environmental impacts. Here’s a breakdown of what could change.

Senate Bill 131

If SB 131 is not signed into law, the entire budget is inoperative, or repealed, as per Governor Gavin Newsom’s demand.

Local governments evaluate whether housing projects are CEQA exempt or not as part of the planning process. SB 131 would allow projects that are determined not to be CEQA-exempt due to a single factor to complete only an initial study or impact report examining the factor that makes it non-exempt.

SB 131 would require the state to map areas for urban infill — underutilized land within existing urban areas where new developments could be built — in all of California by July 2027. Local municipalities (like the city and the county) could comment or request corrections on the proposed map. This change relates to Senate Bill 130, the legislation that would actually expand which housing projects are CEQA-exempt, based on their proximity to or existence on urban infill sites.

SB 131, adapted from legislation originally introduced by Senator Scott Wiener in February, also creates a long list of CEQA exemptions — everything from farmworker housing and food banks to, controversially, advanced manufacturing sites.

Environmental groups across the state voiced opposition to this legislation on Friday, calling it “the worst anti-environmental bill in California this century.”

“Making funding of critical state resources — like affordable housing funding — dependent on gutting CEQA is an unconscionable tradeoff and false dichotomy,” said a letter to state legislators signed by more than 100 environmentalists and representatives for environmental justice organizations, including Los Padres ForestWatch.

The governor supports the bill as a means to build more housing, according to reporting from the Sacramento Bee. More generally, advocates of CEQA reform say the CEQA process can be used to block affordable housing projects.

Senate Bill 130

SB 130 would expand existing exemptions for housing on infill sites. That would include sites up to 20 acres (or for builder’s remedy sites, up to five acres) in urban areas. The sites would also need to have been previously developed with an “urban use,” or surrounded by developed, urban sites. The project has to be consistent with the general plan and local and coastal zoning rules, where applicable. It can’t be on any sensitive habitat, involve the demolition of any structure on a historic register, and can’t be used as transient lodging — like a hotel.

Projects that gain these CEQA exemptions would still have to follow specific guidelines for working with California’s Tribes, and would still have to assess sites for environmental hazards.

The bill would also require the California Coastal Commission to adhere to a shorter timeline for CEQA projects, like local municipalities, and establish specific rules for construction worker wages.

Proponents of the bill, like YIMBY (Yes in My Back Yard), a pro-housing group, say it will help the environment by avoiding urban sprawl. But the bill saw significant pushback last week from construction unions, which said it took wages from workers. Some of that language, surrounding wages, was amended on June 24 and 26.

Last year in Montecito, the Rosewood Hotel’s worker housing project made use of an existing infill exemption. Santa Barbara County states that without the exemption, the project would have been delayed and may have been held up by a CEQA lawsuit.

The proposed eight-story development near the Santa Barbara Mission is just under five acres, the maximum lot size for a builder’s remedy project to qualify for the infill exemption. The structure on the site are part of Santa Barbara’s historic resource inventory, which the city said is equivalent to its local historic register, meaning it may not qualify for an exemption.