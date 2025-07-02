Post Fireworks Fourth of July Fun at Downtown Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Brayell ‘The Meltdown’ | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

You may have seen him at Fiesta. You may have seen him at Fields of Funk. Or on a sunset-lit evening at Canary Hotel or a sold-out stage floor at Velvet Jones. Santa Barbara local Brayell’s music doesn’t easily fit into a box. It’s just intuitive. He blends charisma with rap, layers emotion into pop, and splices hip-hop with indie rock.

Growing up in Goleta, his love for music started at a young age. He started writing and producing music as a teen, slowly building an arsenal of songs along with a growing local audience. Since then, he has written and produced several albums, toured across Europe, and has become known for his rhythmically compelling style.

His upcoming summer EP, The Meltdown, threads together his past works to create a cohesive theme of summer, playfulness, love, heartbreak, unraveling, and heat. Written, recorded, and self-produced over several years, this EP moves through different seasons of his life with honest reflection.

EP cover for ‘The Meltdown’ from Brayell | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

On the project, you’ll find complex, guitar-driven chords, detailed trumpet work, and some of his favorite beats he’s composed. The project also contains a studio version of “Merry Go,” a song he’s performed many times with his band. It also features an alternative version of his viral hit “Made Her Feel Good.” The first single of The Meltdown will drop on July 10.

This Fourth of July, when the sky goes dark after the fireworks, the real party begins at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. Brayell is marking the release of his upcoming EP, The Meltdown. Paired with sets from DJ DSMV, Saush & K.V.N, and F!NE$$E, it’s the perfect way to keep the night going. To celebrate, SOhO and Brayell teamed up to make a signature cocktail for the night — the Meltdown Margarita. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Click here for tickets.