No Simple Highway Anniversary event poster | Photo: Courtesy

What started as a group of friends jamming around a campfire has blossomed into a beloved Grateful Dead tribute band by the name of No Simple Highway. The California-based band is returning to the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Saturday, July 12. They are celebrating a special milestone; the show falls on exactly 11 years to the day of their first performance at SOhO on July 12, 2014.

“11 trips around the sun, 11 years of brotherhood, songs, jams, good times, and memories,” the band shared on social media. “Mama mama, many worlds we’ve come since then — and we can’t wait to be back together with you for another midsummer’s night adventure.”

The band puts their own twists on the Grateful Dead’s legendary discography, between foot-stomping cowboy ballads and cosmic improvisations. The band features Zach Korth (lead guitar, vocals), Chuck Hammel (drums, vocals), Geoff Levy (bass guitar, vocals), Scott Foreman (keyboards, vocals), Dave Cowan (rhythm guitar, vocals), and Chris Ulep (keyboards, vocals).

The Santa Barbara community is invited to celebrate over a decade of music and magic on the stage that can only be captured in the spirit of a Grateful Dead show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 cash at the door. This event is 21+.

Visit sohosb.com/upcoming-events for more information on the band and to purchase tickets to their celebratory show.