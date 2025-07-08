Asian American Film Series Comes to Santa Barbara

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP), a lineup of four Asian American films is set to screen at the Alhecama Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara July 11, 18, and 25. The series spotlights personal stories and cultural identity through films and documentaries.

The film series “explores the stories and cultures of the Asian immigrant communities that once thrived in and around Santa Barbara’s historic Presidio Neighborhood and showcases films that speak to and illuminate the diverse Asian American experiences in the United States,” said the organizer, Kevin McGarry. “The goal of the Asian American Film Series is to uplift the history and stories of the AAPI communities that helped and continue to help make Santa Barbara the wonderful and culturally diverse place it is… [It] allows for cross-cultural and intergenerational education, experiences, and connection.”

On July 11, things kick off with a screening of the film Home Court, a coming-of-age story about Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy in Southern California. The film follows her journey through basketball recruitment. After the film, a Q&A session with filmmaker Erica Tanamachi will follow.

On July 18, there will be a screening of the documentary Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement, which “tells the story of a changing community through one of its most beloved storytellers as she reflects on decades of groundbreaking cultural work and a life that has bridged coasts, industries, families, and history.” After a short intermission reception, they will be screening Third Act, a story about generational trauma. After this screening, a Q&A session with filmmakers Robert and Tadashi Nakamura will follow.

On July 25, Starring Jerry as Himself will be screening. This hybrid documentary is about how a family’s immigrant father was recruited by the Chinese police to be an undercover agent. A special presentation and Q&A as well as a reception will follow.

When asked about the importance of Q&As in this film series, McGarry shared that,“it is always inspiring for the audience to hear directly from the filmmakers about what inspired them to make a particular film and why they chose to share a cultural or family story.”

According to McGarry, the films were carefully selected by SBTHP’s Asian American Affinity Group, which includes dedicated volunteers from Santa Barbara’s AAPI community.

All films will screen at the Alhecama Theatre, 215A E. Canon Perdido Street. Films are July 11, 18, and 25 at 6 p.m. While they are open to the public, there is a suggested donation of $5. Seating is limited to a first-come, first-serve basis, but an RSVP is not required. For more information, visit sbthp.org/aafs.