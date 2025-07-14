Theater Review | ‘Young Frankenstein’ is a Campy Delight

Young Frankenstein, the Mel Brooks classic, comes to SBCC’s Garvin stage in an electrical storm of madcap absurdity, striking stagecraft, and hilarious performances. Led by the perfectly cast Dillon Yuhasz and directed by Rick Mokler, Young Frankenstein charges through the comedy realm with clever repartee, snort-worthy one-liners, and physical comedy bits that, while predictable, consistently hit the mark.

As Frederick Frankenstein, serious medical academic turned goofy mad scientist, Yuhasz delivers flawless Brooks-style comedy and makes the familiar Gene Wilder vibe his own. The show also serves an impressive roster of featured roles, including Ryan Beaghler as a wonderfully weird Igor and Addison Clark as Frankenstein’s diligently vexatious fiancée. Other highlights include the impressive yodeling talents of Kate Brody-Adams and Will Muse as the (crowd favorite) blind, marsh hermit desperate for human interaction. Finally, Tiffany Story hits peak hilarity as the severe, lovelorn Frau Blucher, erstwhile companion of the late Dr. Frankenstein Sr. and terrifier of horses.

Kate Brody-Adams, Ryan Beaghler, Dillon Yuhasz and Tiffany Story in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of Mel Brooks’s ‘Young Frankenstein’ | Photo: Ben Crop

Kate Brody-Adams, Dillon Yuhasz, Tiffany Story, Ryan Beaghler and Sean O’Shea in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of Mel Brooks’s ‘Young Frankenstein’ | Photo: Ben Crop

Sean O’Shea and Dillon Yuhasz in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of Mel Brooks’s ‘Young Frankenstein’ | Photo: Ben Crop

Dillon Yuhasz, Kate Brody-Adams and Ryan Beaghler in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of Mel Brooks’s ‘Young Frankenstein’ | Photo: Ben Crop

Even the ensemble is noteworthy fun, with well-executed, Broadway-style choreography (by Michele Spears) and a self-aware mob mentality. Featured vocalists are top-notch, and the lyrics are a campy delight. Impressive sets are a staple of SBCC shows, and Young Frankenstein does not disappoint, complete with a rotating bookcase leading to a secret passageway and a massive laboratory.

The SBCC Theatre group’s summer musical is always a highlight of the theatrical year, a sparkling extravaganza in the doldrums of the off season, and Young Frankenstein is particularly glorious. See the show through July 26th on the SBCC campus. theatregroupsbcc.com