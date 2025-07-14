Vegetation Fire in Gaviota Prompts Evacuations at El Capitan Resort

[Updated: Mon., July 14, 2025, 6:50pm]

Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that broke out Monday above El Capitan Resort in Gaviota, prompting evacuations of six cabins at the private campground and putting 20 more under evacuation warning.

First reported around 5:10 p.m. at a quarter acre, the slow-moving fire’s progress was stopped at two acres at around 6:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. Cabin evacuations have been lifted.

A County Fire helicopter dropped water on the blaze as ground crews laid hose Monday evening. A request to Cal Fire for fixed-wing aircraft was called off, but one additional helicopter was ordered. Los Padres Forest Service, State Parks, and Vandenberg fire crews were also responding to the fire.

Resources will remain on scene to mop up hot spots and improvement containment lines, Safechuck said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A vegetation fire broke out near the Bill Wallace Trail and El Capitan Creek in Gaviota on Monday, July 14. | Credit: Courtesy