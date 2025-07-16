Still Missing: 85-Year-Old Isla Vista Resident Last Seen Friday

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sonia Lang Crestfield, an 85-year-old resident of Friendship Manor in Isla Vista, remains missing after she was last seen nearly five days ago.

Crestfield was last spotted around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 11, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO). She suffers from dementia and may be disoriented or confused, prompting an at-risk missing person alert.

“Sonia has not been in contact with anyone in several days,” said SBCSO spokesperson Raquel Zick. “She suffers with dementia and may be confused or disoriented.”

Her family filed a missing person report on Monday. Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has circulated her description and asked the public for help locating her.

Crestfield is described as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, black tennis shoes, white gloves, and using a blue walker.

Anyone who may have seen Crestfield or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724.