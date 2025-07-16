UC Santa Barbara Student Recovering After Isla Vista Bluff Fall Last Month

Luke Ogburn, a second-year biology major at UC Santa Barbara and a beloved employee at Bagel Café in Isla Vista, is on the road to recovery after surviving a devastating fall from the Isla Vista bluffs on June 13, during UCSB’s graduation weekend.

According to Captain Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson, Ogburn was found unconscious on the beach below the Del Playa bluffs near Embarcadero Del Mar. Fire crews identified a clear path from where he had fallen — an estimated 30 feet — and carried him up the bluff’s stairs using a backboard and Stokes basket before transporting him by ambulance with moderate injuries. The incident was unwitnessed.

Ogburn’s injuries were extensive: collapsed lungs, a fractured pelvis, a broken clavicle and rib, deep lacerations, and multiple facial fractures. He spent time in the ICU but is now in stable condition and beginning the long journey of rehabilitation.

In a message posted to GoFundMe, Bagel Café owner Doron Friedman described the moment he learned of the accident: “What followed was a nightmare no family or friend should ever have to face.” Despite the trauma, he said, “Luke survived. He is still with us, and he is going to recover.”

Bagel Café has rallied around Ogburn with a fundraiser that occurred on Wednesday, July 9, during which 50 percent of all sales went toward his recovery fund.

In a statement to the Independent, Supervisor Laura Capps said the incident was “another shocking reminder of the dangers of the bluffs.” Her office is pushing forward with safety measures, including an eight-point bluff safety plan and a forthcoming Isla Vista rental inspection program. “Protecting lives must be our top priority,” she said.

But while Ogburn’s friends, coworkers, and even elected officials were mobilizing in the weeks following the accident, UCSB students were left in the dark. The university did not issue a public safety advisory, message, or community alert about the fall. The incident wasn’t widely known until nearly a month later — when fundraising efforts began to circulate on social media.

UCSB spokesperson Kiki Reyes explained that the university offers logistical support for students in crisis — including help with academic petitions and counseling referrals. She emphasized the campus’s commitment to “educating all our students … about the risks of severe and life-threatening injuries that can occur as a result of a fall,” noting that cliff safety messaging goes out three to four times per academic year.

Still, when asked directly why students were not alerted about this specific incident — which occurred in a high-traffic area during one of the busiest weekends of the year — Reyes did not offer a reason.

The Sheriff’s Office, likewise, said they were not allowed to release Ogburn’s name at the time due to privacy restrictions.

What’s certain is this: The bluffs remain dangerous, and Luke Ogburn is lucky to be alive. “We’re holding onto that hope,” wrote Friedman, “as he begins this long climb back.”

As Ogburn begins the long process of healing, the community continues to show up — with donations, messages of support, and a shared determination to make Isla Vista safer for everyone.

To support Luke Ogburn’s recovery or read more about his story, visit the GoFundMe campaign here.