Vince’s Fire Prep for Reporting

This week, we’d like to introduce you to one of our news interns, Vincent Grafton. He’s been out covering everything from a truck stuck on the freeway to the averted Planned Parenthood strike. But before he was writing with us, Grafton used to be a firefighter for six years!

What got you interested in journalism? I have always had an interest in professional writing that stems from reading fiction my whole life. I started interning at the Independent in June.

What was your time as a firefighter like? I worked as a contract firefighter in Central Oregon for three years and another three years with the Forest Service at Santa Ynez Helitack. Getting to work for Los Padres Forest was the highlight of my time as a firefighter.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced? You consistently train for the most challenging aspects of your work, which paradoxically makes them easier to handle. The difficult days are the slow, drawn-out periods spent far from home.

What stories have you enjoyed working on the most? So far, I have enjoyed the work that lets me collaborate with other Indy employees the most. Right now, I am working on a piece about Tesla’s self-driving cars that I am looking forward to.

What do you like to do outside of work? I play adult league ice hockey at Ice in Paradise two days a week.