Head Over to Montecito’s Lion’s Tale for a Whisky Tasting

As July winds down, Lion’s Tale and Good Lion Hospitality are bringing in their friend and renowned whisky expert Robert Long for a curated tasting of spirits flown in directly from Scotland. The featured whiskies are unique to Scotland and can only be found at the distillery where they are produced, making them a rare commodity for this evening. (For a list of featured whiskies, click here.)

Long is actively involved in the thriving whisky scene in Scotland. For this special tasting, he has selected seven outstanding whiskies that showcase the depth and diversity of this Scottish liquor. This is the first whisky tasting of its kind that Long (who is now based in Scotland) is hosting in his native California. The event caters to both experienced whisky drinkers or those that are simply curious.

The unique tasting will take place on Sunday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. at Lion’s Tale, 1295 Coast Village Road, Montecito (in the Montecito Inn). Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased here. While no food is included as part of the tasting, participants will receive 25 percent off any food items purchased after the tasting.