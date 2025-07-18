Dan O’Dowd’s Dawn Project Continues to Fight Against Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars

Santa Barbara–based CEO and founder of The Dawn Project, Dan O’Dowd, is fighting back against Elon Musk’s self-driving cars. O’Dowd is an expert on developing secure software that doesn’t fail and can’t be hacked. His operating systems have been used for projects including Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Fighter Jets, the Boeing B1-B Lancer intercontinental nuclear bomber, and NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle. For O’Dowd, who is deeply rooted in security, said inaction is not an option “If it is a threat to public safety.”

Last week, O’Dowd and his team invited me to go for a test drive that would rely on a Tesla self-driving car to take us around town. The test involved simple tasks like turning left, stopping at a road closure sign, making a legal U-turn, and not running over the mannequin of a small child trying to cross the street. The Tesla failed every test, and the experience was terrifying.

When we tried to turn left, we pulled into oncoming traffic, and the human driver behind the wheel of the Tesla had to slam on the brakes and take control of the vehicle. When we tried to make a U-turn, the vehicle did not turn the wheel tightly enough and ran out of room. Rather than back up and make a 3-point turn, the Tesla chose to stay at a complete stop in the middle of an intersection. When we approached a staged school bus with its stop sign extended, the Tesla drove straight around the bus. When a small mannequin was pulled across the road to simulate a child leaving the school bus, the Tesla ran right over it.

The Dawn Project has sent video evidence of these proven failures to both Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), yet neither has taken action to prevent them. A spokesperson for NHTSA said the agency has an open investigation into Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Supervised/Beta capability (FSD). So far, there have been no recalls, no demanded repairs, or acknowledgment of responsibility.

In 2024, The Dawn Project paid for a Super Bowl ad to share the video footage of Tesla’s failures. Musk tweeted in a response to the ad, “Exactly. This will greatly increase public awareness that a Tesla can drive itself (supervised for now).”

The ‘Indy’s Vince Grafton rode with Dan O’Dowd and The Dawn Project to experience some of the failings of Tesla’s self-driving software. | Credit: The Dawn Project

One month later, a child in North Carolina was run over by a Tesla while exiting a school bus. The child was hospitalized for months and suffered a fractured neck and broken leg. Because the full-self driving option requires that the driver be attentive at all times, Tesla was not at fault. The driver was.

The Dawn Project reports that since Tesla began deploying self-driving cars, there have been 2,185 crashes and 50 fatalities nationwide. Locally, one crash occurred in Los Olivos and three in Ventura, one of which resulted in a fatality.

O’Dowd isn’t specifically against self-driving or electric cars; in fact, he’s acknowledged other car companies for their careful testing and repair processes. However, O’Dowd is adamantly against the way Tesla has built and released its self-driving program to the public. He believes Tesla is aware of public safety risks posed by design flaws but chooses to ignore them. In his view, Tesla’s self-driving program epitomizes the outdated “move fast, break things” ethos of ambitious Silicon Valley engineers.

The Dawn Project begain in 2022, and since then public perception of Elon Musk notably shifted as Musk aligned himself with Donald Trump. Musk’s leadership in establishing the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, may have dampened public interest in his electric vehicles and Tesla stock. All indicators are down: vehicle purchases, stock value, and earnings. While at the White House, Musk had influence over the very regulatory bodies that could compel Tesla to make changes, but that influence waned as Musk criticized the president and floated the idea of starting a third party. Self-driving cars remain on the road, nonetheless, raising significant concerns, according to O’Dowd.

The Dawn Project is primarily focused on raising public awareness, said O’Dowd, due to a lack of accountability from both Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To that end, The Dawn Project worked with Tesla Takedown, a “peaceful protest movement,” in a similar live demonstration on June 12 in Austin, Texas, where Tesla’s headquarters are located. The Dawn Project plans to host a larger demonstration locally with social activists Indivisible Santa Barbara in the near future.