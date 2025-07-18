Review | The ‘Tits Out’ Tour with Kesha

You may know Kesha as the staple soundtrack to parties everywhere, with her massive pop presence dominating at an all-time high on the music charts and culture throughout the 2010s. Hits like “Tik Tok,” “Timber,” and “Die Young” were so rampant, they feel like my brain has always known them. The L.A.-born singer-songwriter has not only released a plethora of hits in her own right, but she has also written songs for other artists, such as Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

More recently, Kesha had a widely publicized legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke. Kesha accused him of various forms of abuse. This part of her story is an important part of understanding her most recent tour promoting her album Period. It is her first independent album out of her contract under her own label Kesha Records, and she spoke at her sold-out show at L.A.’s Kia Forum about how much this meant to her.

Kesha at The Kia Forum, July 2025 | Photo: Zak Cassar

“I’ve been through a lot in this town…. I’m the happiest I have ever been,” she beamed. Kesha did a set full of hits and new songs at her hometown show, starting off the night with “Tik Tok.” She held a decapitated head prop, and performed solo onstage with full confidence. The crowd screamed along as she sang, “Wake up in the morning like, ‘Fuck P. Diddy,’” a lyric change tradition at her newer shows. “Do you have your middle fingers ready?”

Kesha at The Kia Forum, July 2025 | Photo: Zak Cassar

Highlights included “C’Mon,” “Boy Crazy,” “Delusional,” “Blow,” “Praying,” and “THE ONE.” Introducing the latter, she said, “Maybe I’m the love of my life. Maybe I’m the one.”

During “C’Mon,” Kesha went through the crowd as adoring fans reached out to hold her hand. She looked elated, looking at each of them as she went past. “Praying” saw her showing off her dynamic vocal chops, as she belted, “Oh, sometimes, I pray for you at night. Someday, maybe you’ll see the light. Oh, some say, in life, you’re gonna get what you give, but some things, only God can forgive.” Her performance was so emotional, it felt like the first time she sang it.

She also played a song completely solo with guitar. During “Happy,” Kesha sounded beautiful, getting too emotional to continue at one point. “I’m going to have to start over. I’m playing The Forum!” It was a really sweet moment, and the crowd supportively cheered her on.

Kesha ended the night with some of her biggest hits: “Die Young,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” and “We R Who We R,” with lyrics, “Tonight we’re going hard / just like the world is ours. / We’re tearing it apart. / You know we’re superstars. / We are who we are.” It was the perfect tune to end the night.

“I used to sneak into here … since I was 18 years old. The fact that y’all sold it out for me. It’s so surreal, it’s unreal. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” she said.