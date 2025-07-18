Santa Barbara County Handing Out Free Electric Appliances to Eligible Residents

The County of Santa Barbara is channeling its inner Oprah starting this week. On Friday, the county’s sustainability division announced its “Green Appliance Giveaway,” during which it will hand out free electric appliances to eligible residents.

Appliances include air conditioners, induction cooktops, electric kettles, mulit-cookers, and smart plugs. All items are plug-in and easy to install, without any energy upgrades or home retrofits necessary.

Applications are open until August 22, 2025, after which, recipients will be selected through a random drawing and will be able to choose what they need from the menu of appliances, with a value-cap of $500 per household.

To meet eligibility requirements, residents must live in a “designated priority community” or prove their participation in one of the public assistance programs listed on the county’s website, such as CalFresh or Medicaid.

Any Santa Barbara County resident who meets eligibility criteria can apply, but supplies are limited. If selected, residents will be notified and the chosen appliances will either be shipped to their home address or available for pickup at local community hubs.

Interested applicants can fill out the online form or submit a photo of their application to sustainability@countyofsb.org. Once the sign-up period has closed on August 22, recipients will be selected based on eligibility and availability of supplies.

Applicants who are not selected may be able to receive appliances at a later date from the county or its partners, the county said.

The Board of Supervisors approved funding for the pilot program earlier this year in order to “reduce fossil fuel usage and improve quality of life for underserved households,” and help meet the goals of its 2030 Climate Action Plan, the county said in its announcement. “The County hopes the program’s success will pave the way for expanded offerings in collaboration with other agencies and funding sources.”

“This program is a win-win — it helps families live in healthier, more comfortable homes while also supporting our County’s climate goals,” said Board Chair Laura Capps. “By replacing gas-powered appliances with clean electric options, we’re delivering tangible climate solutions and investing in our community’s well-being and in a more sustainable future.”