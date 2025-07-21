Santa Barbara Rally Carries On John Lewis’s Legacy of ‘Good Trouble’

Last Thursday night at dusk, about 1,500 members of the community gathered with electronic candles and signs along Cabrillo Boulevard to remember beloved civil rights leader and freedom fighter John Lewis on the fifth anniversary of his death. July 17, now known as John Lewis National Day of Action, is used to carry forward Lewis’s legacy and “good trouble” movement around the country.

According to event organizers, Indivisible Santa Barbara, Thursday’s nonviolent rally aimed “to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.”

Credit: Courtesy Indivisible S.B.

Held a week after the ICE raids in Carpinteria and Camarillo, the activist community had a busy week of civic action, showing up to an emergency town hall, a seven-hour Board of Supervisors meeting, and public forums. Despite this, Indivisible Santa Barbara’s Ian Paige said that there was a strong sense of camaraderie, support, and “an outpouring of love for our neighbors” at Thursday’s event.

Other organizations such as The Fund for Santa Barbara, Planned Parenthood, Commit to Democracy, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, and others were in attendance to show community solidarity.

Indivisible organizers said that the organization will continue to provide an outlet for the community to share their friendship and support.