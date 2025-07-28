Chilean Reggae Great Quique Neira and Elenah to Perform at SOhO in Santa Barbara

Internationally celebrated Chilean reggae artist Quique Neira is making his way to Santa Barbara to bring his soulful melodies and socially conscious lyrics to the stage.

Neira’s musical career began nearly two decades ago with the band Bambú, which paved the way for his breakout role as the frontman in Gondwana, one of Chile’s iconic reggae bands. He helped the band to secure a major record deal with RAS Records. After six successful years at the forefront of the band, Neira launched his solo career in 2003.

Two decades later, Neira continues to inspire crowds with music that is spiritually stimulating and vibrantly modern Latin soul. He has numerous acclaimed albums under his belt and brings a message of unity and love to audiences around the world. His next location is SOhO in Santa Barbara.

He will be performing a 21+ show on Wednesday, July 30. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $27 cash available at the door on the day of the show. Neira will be performing with Elenah, a musical great based in Oakland, California.

Neira’s upcoming U.S. shows will feature fan favorites like “Amares,” “Mari,” and “Pensando en Ti,” delivering both a review of his musical evolution and timeless melodies. SOhO is located at 1221 State Street in Santa Barbara. Tickets can be purchased here.