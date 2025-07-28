Masq(p)arade Opens Call for Performers for Street Showcase

Masq(p)arade! will return to Santa Barbara for its fifth year in October, and the call for performers is officially open. This one-of-a-kind experience encourages all genres of entertainers to apply, with the requirement that acts must be piano-based in a 15 minute segment while also incorporating whimsical masks.

This event is part of the Pianos on State project, where there are hand-painted pianos on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara each fall. Each performance lasts 15 minutes, with guests proceeding up the street and going to the next piano to catch the next act.

According to a press statement, “it offers locals and visitors a unique, cost-free opportunity to experience alfresco performance and visual art in Santa Barbara’s Historic Art District, and has become a beloved Santa Barbara tradition.”

Past performers have been Brasscals!, Opera Santa Barbara, Out of the Box Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus, and Zach Gill, among others

In a conversation about the selection process with Darian Bleecher, the Founding Artistic Director of Masq(p)arade!, she shared “We’re drawn to high-caliber performances that offer something fresh, memorable, and creatively inspired. We love to feature outstanding solo and collaborative pianists, and are also excited by unexpected pairings and bold artistic choices… We love submissions that fuse talent with imagination.”

Jackson Gillies performs at a previous Masq(p)arade | Photo: Courtesy



She also said that it’s important to keep the call open to all genres because Masq(p)arade! is “really a celebration of the entire performing arts spectrum. Keeping the call open to all genres allows [them] to showcase the full range of artistic expression, gives artists the freedom to be creative, and surprises [their] audiences with unexpected and inspiring combinations.”

As for the role of masks in the event, Bleecher emphasized that the whimsical masks have been a staple since the first Masq(p)arade!, “created at the tail end of the pandemic to safely bring the community back together through the performing arts.” It began as a twist on pandemic masking but became a principal part of the event. “The masks are a hallmark of Masq(p)arade!, linking diverse performances with a shared visual identity, much like the piano accompaniment that unites them. Many artists incorporate the masks into their performance arcs, adding layers of drama, mystery, or humor.”

For those considering applying to Masq(p)arade!, Bleecher said “go for it.” She shared that “whether you’re a solo artist or part of an ensemble, Masq(p)arade! Offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with new audiences, share a sneak peek of upcoming productions, and be part of a lively tradition that brings the performing arts to the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.”

The deadline to submit is August 22, and details and the entry form are available online at masqparade.org.