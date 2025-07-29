Henry Kapono is bringing his aloha spirit and rhythmic melodies to Santa Barbara on August 5. The Grammy-nominated powerhouse rose to fame in the 1970s as half of the iconic duo with Cecilio & Kapono (“C&K”) and has since become one of Hawai’i’s most beloved music artists.

A Kapahulu-native, Kapono’s music reflects his Hawaiian heritage and love for family, as well as the joy of island life. This love is reflected in his recognition at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards — having won 21 of them — including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Kapono continues to perform for audiences through live shows like his long-running “Dukes on Sunday” beach concerts, streamed weekly from Waikīkī.

Henry Kapono | Photo: Ruben Carrillo

Though Kapono’s career began as one focused on athletics, a football injury rerouted him toward music, when he taught himself the guitar and never looked back. In the late 1960s, he toured Asia with a local band and was stranded in Vietnam, where he performed for U.S. troops for two years. That experience shaped his outlook on life and music, which has carried over to today.

In 2018, Kapono founded the Henry Kapono Foundation to support Hawai’i’s music and arts community through education and advocacy. The foundation uplifts local creators and gives them a platform to celebrate the vibrant local music culture on a global scale.

Kapono will be performing at the SOhO in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, August 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 now or $25 on the day of the show, available to all ages. Purchase tickets here.