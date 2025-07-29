Tina Schlieske & the Graceland Exiles Bring Rock ’n’ Roll to SOhO

Tina Schlieske | Photo: Courtesy

Midwestern born and raised music icon Tina Schlieske is making her way to Santa Barbara to take the stage at SOhO. In her early days, she shared stages with Etta James, Lenny Kravitz, Indigo Girls, and more, building her career rooted in authenticity.

Schlieske’s music crosses genre lines, a blend of rock, soul, Americana, and punk. In recent years, Schlieske has reinvented herself through projects like her feminist-punk band Genital Panic, her “Sinatra to Simone” jazz sets, and the California-based band, Graceland Exiles.

Schlieske and The Graceland Exiles are taking the stage at the SOhO, bringing her powerful voice and stage presence to Santa Barbara. She will also be joined by Sister Laura and The Mends. (Click here to see a video of them performing together.)

The performance will take place on August 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will commence at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 with cash at the door. Tickets are on sale now for the 21+ show, click here.