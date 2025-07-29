Breaking News | Tsunami Warning Issued for Santa Barbara Area
Arts & Entertainment
Music

Tina Schlieske & the Graceland Exiles Bring Rock ’n’ Roll to SOhO

Popular Music Phenomenon To Perform in Santa Barbara on August 8

Author Image By
Tue Jul 29, 2025 | 10:28am
Tina Schlieske | Photo: Courtesy

Midwestern born and raised music icon Tina Schlieske is making her way to Santa Barbara to take the stage at SOhO. In her early days, she shared stages with Etta James, Lenny Kravitz, Indigo Girls, and more, building her career rooted in authenticity.

Schlieske’s music crosses genre lines, a blend of rock, soul, Americana, and punk. In recent years, Schlieske has reinvented herself through projects like her feminist-punk band Genital Panic, her “Sinatra to Simone” jazz sets, and the California-based band, Graceland Exiles.

Schlieske and The Graceland Exiles are taking the stage at the SOhO, bringing her powerful voice and stage presence to Santa Barbara. She will also be joined by Sister Laura and The Mends. (Click here to see a video of them performing together.) 

The performance will take place on August 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will commence at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 with cash at the door. Tickets are on sale now for the 21+ show, click here

Wed Jul 30, 2025 | 01:40am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/29/tina-schlieske-the-graceland-exiles-bring-rock-n-roll-to-soho/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.