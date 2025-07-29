Tsunami Warning Issued for Santa Barbara Coast

A very large earthquake 80 miles southwest of Eastern Russia triggered tsunami warnings up and down the western coast of North America from Alaska to San Diego, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced this afternoon. The tidal waves will likely shove further south, should they arrive. In Santa Barbara, including the Channel Islands, the arrival time would be approximately 12:50 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, July 30, the NWS alert stated. The distance is 4,382 miles from Kamchatka Peninsula to Los Angeles.

The earthquake occurred off Petropavlovsk Kamchatka, a city of approximately 164,000 people on the Sea of Ohkhotsk. Registering a preliminary magnitude 8.7, the earthquake shook the area at 4:25 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk Kamchatka is separated by a peninsula from the Northern Pacific Ocean, where the earthquake appears to have registered at a depth of 46 miles, according to CNN. Tsunami warnings have gone out in the region, including Eastern Russia and Japan.

The tidal wave watch locally remains in effect until further notice. For more, see tsunami.gov.