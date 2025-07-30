Poetry Connection | Connecting with Teen Poets

Simon Kiefer shows Lia Warren how to navigate a typewriter. | Photo: Melinda Palacio

I recently had the pleasure of offering a writing workshop to teenage poets who are part of Simon Kiefer’s Teen Arts Mentorship sponsored by the Arts Fund. All county students aged 13-18 are eligible for the teen mentorship, and a wide variety of arts professionals are on hand to show youth the ropes of living an art-filled life. With the typewriter poetry mentorship in mind, I shared some writing exercises to help get the creative inspiration flowing. A popular question always seems to be “how do I get started?” I often find that it is easier to complete a poem, chapter, or writing assignment when I come to the computer with words or ideas that are first written on paper. In this case, students were working on typewriters.

There’s an added challenge when composing on a typewriter. Most of the students had never used one! Unlike a computer, a typewriter requires physical force and effort just to type one letter, let alone a few words or entire poem. Simon showed the teens how to load the paper into the typewriter and how to return the carriage and use the backspace button. He suggested typing with two index fingers — think of Snoopy, the beagle author. We had a good laugh wondering how a beagle uses a typewriter, Charles Schulz somehow made it happen.

I recall a very different method for typing. This is where I date myself. When I was in junior high school, I took a typing class and learned touch typing. I can still hear the teacher singing out the letters. You would hear, “J, J, J, J,” over the clatter of 30 students pounding on typewriters, drowning out the teacher’s soprano voice that was somehow off key. The repetitive pressing of each key several times helped our fingers memorize where the letters were on the typewriter’s keyboard. Speed and accuracy gave a student a better grade. Speed is no longer as important as it used to be, especially when composing poems.

Simon does a great job explaining the ins and outs of typewriters to the teens. I was impressed by how quickly they learned how to compose on the typewriters. While I spent a whole semester learning how to touch type, the students were able to quickly get the hang of typing within minutes. Of course, knowing how to use devices, such as a computer and cell phone, with built-in keyboards helped their swift learning.

Even more impressive were the poems they came up with during our session together. How I wish I could share the wonderful poems they wrote in my workshop, but I respect their privacy. Although a few offered to send me their poems, I have yet to receive them. Maybe, next time. I am happy that they wrote on both paper and on typewriters. I look forward to seeing their future work. I could tell that they will all be wonderful poets.

Upcoming Events

Friday, August 1

Heer Across the Ages, Ayesha Nadir Ali will trace the mythic evolution of Heer, one of South Asia’s most enduring archetypes of the feminine. Through traditional and folk compositions, Ali will take us on a journey in which Heer’s story moves from early folkloric narrations in Hindu/Persian literature to timely social commentary. The performance will include selections from Damodar’s classic text and Waris Shah’s epic verse, as well as compositions by avant-garde Punjabi poet Najm Hosain Syed, to reveal the shifting spiritual, cultural, and poetic dimensions of Heer, set to ragas and melodies shaped by centuries of oral tradition. Following the performance, Ali and Monica Mody will be in conversation to discuss how, in a world that is captured by violence and conflict, the mythic terrain we share with those separated from us through borders — physical or otherwise — could offer new pathways of remembering and peace. Barrett Center, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 801 Ladera Ln, Santa Barbara, free and open to the public: tickets, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Friday, August 8

Creative Resistance Opening Reception, The Artists Perspective on Our Changing World is a two-day exhibition that brings together 40+ artists, each presenting a single work that reflects their perception, reaction, and vision for resistance in our current era, the reception will feature SB Poet Laureate George Yatchisin. Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara, 5-8 p.m. (poetry reading is at approximately 6 p.m.)

Sunday, August 10

Blue as Muse, a themed reading with featured poets Mary Kay Rummel, Robin Turner, and Enid Osborn, on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7357060207, 2 p.m.

Monday, August 11

Lowstate Salon, An evening of supportive creative writing. The hosts will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.