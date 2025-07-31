Surf ’n’ Suds 11th Annual Beer Festival on Carpinteria

A beer in hand, listening to reggae music on the California coast, that is what Surf ’n’ Suds has to offer. Surf ’n’ Suds, the largest beer festival on the Central Coast, is back for their 11th annual beer fest in Carpinteria. Entertainment, food, drinks, and games are sure to make for a great summer day.

The event, proudly benefiting the Young and Brave Foundation (for families battling childhood cancer), will take place on Saturday, August 9, spanning from midmorning to the early evening. The Carpinteria State Beach location is ideal for commuting — attendees can be dropped off at the front entrance using the Amtrak. Another option for people coming from Goleta or Santa Barbara is the Brew Bus, taking you from to and from the event. Designated Driver Tickets are priced at $20 and are granted VIP entrance to the event at 11:30 a.m. Food vendors include the Deli Doctor, Happy Place Eatery, Geezy’s Q and PizzaMan Dan’s. An extensive drinking catalog of 75 craft breweries, ciders, seltzers, kombucha, and wine will be featured at the festival.

Guests enjoy the 2024 Surf ‘n’ Suds in Carpinteria | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Equally as important as the drinking portion of the event is music to dance to. “Everybody seems to enjoy it. Everyone’s always dancing, and you know it’s just a really fun day,” said Andres Nuño of En Fuego Events, the organizers. Entertainment includes a familiar lineup for Surf ’n’ Suds, Cornerstone Reggae, the 90s Babiez, and DJ Marco. There will also be a games area including a mega-sized beer pong and a new addition, a mechanical surfboard.

The event has become a staple in the community and a mark for the fast-approaching end of summer. “It’s been pretty remarkable — all of the different people not just from Carpinteria but all over the place. It’s kind of the end of the summer, so for a lot of people, it’s the last thing they do at the end of the summer,” Nuño said.

Surf ’n’ Suds is Saturday, August 9, at Carpinteria State Beach. See event details at surfbeerfest.com.