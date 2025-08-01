Credit: Courtesy

These 1-year-old sweethearts are cuddly, friendly purr machines. They love people, love attention, and love each other! Offer a gentle hand and they’ll surely give it a light bonk and ask for some pets!

But these two have a unique quirk: they both have pica, a condition that causes them to chew and eat non-edible materials (particularly fabric). It’s important to be aware of this medical need and what it means for their care.

They’ve been through a lot together and are looking for a loving, low-clutter, pica-aware home with someone who perhaps wouldn’t mind saying goodbye to curtains!

