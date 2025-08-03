Gogol Bordello Brought Ukrainian Culture and Budding New York Talent to the Arlington 

Gogol Bordello at the Arlington Theatre, July 25, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Punk-rock band Gogol Bordello performed at the Arlington Theatre on July 25 and did not disappoint. With impressive opening acts, intensive energy, and true punk rock angst with an Eastern European flair, this performance was truly unique and welcomed by fans in Santa Barbara.

Opening act Grace Bergere delivered a hauntingly cool and edgy sound with a low vocal delivery and blue lights on stage that enveloped the band. Lyrics about tombs, demons, and hollows created a vampiric ambience for the performance. Begere explained that the frontman of Gogol Bordello, Eugene Hütz, discovered them in New York and was performing to small crowds back then. Now, they are excited to play on Gogol Bordello’s July California Tour and work with such an esteemed band.

Puzzled Panther was up next, highlighting songs from their newest album release, Fits Of Serenity, which was produced by Casa Gogol Records, which is Hütz’s label. Led by Victoria Espinoza and Kay Bontempo, both performers danced and created a back-and-forth relationship with the audience to get them engaged with the Sonic Youth-inspired sound. Bontempo yelled, “When you feel it (and you will) get up and dance!” Both openers are a part of the Casa Gogol New York youth crew and as they played, you could see Hütz recording his proteges in the audience, cheering them on.

Gogol Bordello played songs from their entire discography with an emphasis on their latest album, Solidaritine (2022) all performed with incomparable energy from all band members. Gogol Bordello’s Hütz is a Ukrainian advocate for his people and brings his culture to the forefront in his music. The stage set had a fist symbol background with the Ukrainian flag colors, and their album title, Solidaritine, to share their solidarity with Ukrainians for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The band created a dynamic sound with multiple voices from various cultural backgrounds and a variety of instruments, including violin, accordion, and percussion. Along with Hütz on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, and percussion, the band also included Sergey Ryabtsev on violin and backing vocals, Pedro Erazo on percussion, Korey Kingston on drums and percussion, Gil Alexandre on bass and backing vocals, Erica Mancini on accordion and backing vocals, and Leo Mintek on guitar and backing vocals. Each member was essential to the overall experience that felt like a celebration of what makes all of us unique and the importance of Punk Rock and shared community.