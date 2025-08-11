Santa Barbara Spot Prawns make a special appearance on August 13. | Photo: Courtesy









A taste of the sea comes to downtown on Wednesday when Finch & Fork Executive Chef John Vasquez will be serving up Santa Barbara spot prawns from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on August 13. While enjoying the limited time seafood offering, guests are also invited to raise their glasses with Robert Daugherty, the head winemaker for Margerum Wines, as he takes them through a diverse flight of Santa Barbara wines at the communal chef’s table.

Guests can also expect to enjoy a wide seafood selection of prawn toast with mousse, salmon roe, and dill; poached Prawn with tomato, horseradish, crème fraîche, and lemon tuile; and prawn linguine with squid ink, preserved lemon, and bordelaise.

Celebrate the spirit of Santa Barbara with a piece of the ocean paired tastefully with wine for $75 per person. Reservations are available via OpenTable at this link.